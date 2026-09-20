'I Am Doing Well': Tamil Actor Vadivukkarasi Dismisses Death Rumours

Veteran Tamil actor Vadivukkarasi has put an end to false reports about her death that recently surfaced on social media. Addressing the rumours herself, the actor assured fans and well-wishers that she is doing fine.

This comes after false reports about Vadivukkarasi's health began circulating on social media. Some posts even claimed that the veteran actor had died. The rumours left fans and industry colleagues concerned before she personally set the record straight.

Speaking to Thanthi TV, Vadivukkarasi assured everyone that there was no cause for concern. The actor said she was doing very well and had not experienced any health issues. She also thanked those who reached out to check on her, while expressing surprise over the unnecessary worry caused by the false reports.

Vadivukkarasi is a veteran Indian film and television actor who has primarily worked in Tamil cinema, as well as Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada productions. She has appeared in over 350 films and more than 40 television serials over a career spanning nearly five decades.

Before entering the industry, Vadivukkarasi worked as a teacher and made her acting debut in Kamal Haasan-starrer Sigappu Rojakkal. Her first role as a leading lady came shortly after in Kanni Paruvathile. She went on to deliver memorable performances in films like Muthal Mariyathai, Padikkadavan, Arunachalam, Padayappa, Sivaji and Jagame Thandhiram.

In the early 2000s, the actor transitioned successfully into television. She became a household name across Tamil families by starring in series such as Alaigal, Vamsam, Kula Deivam and Karthigai Deepam.

Vadivukkarasi was last seen in the 2026 film Con City alongside Arjun Das and Anna Ben. She was previously married to Sabapathy Dekshinamurthy and has a daughter named Shanmugappriya.

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