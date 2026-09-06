Rajinikanth's Fan Who Once Earned Rs 20 A Day Is Now A Rs 50 Crore Film Star

Tamil actor Soori has come a long way from struggling to make ends meet to becoming one of the most recognised names in Tamil cinema. The actor, who once earned just Rs 20 a day as a daily wage worker, spent years taking up small and often uncredited roles before finally getting the chance to lead films. Today, several of his movies have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Soori's struggle began long before audiences knew him by that name. In 1993, he was working odd jobs with his friends in Tiruppur, as per a report by Hindustan Times. He earned Rs 20 a day, which came to Rs 140 at the end of the week. Half of that money had to be sent home.

Things were so tight that even a Rs 1.25 coconut bun was not something he could easily buy. As Soori had revealed earlier, he would often have just tea instead. His story of struggling for basic food has since become one of the lesser-known parts of his journey to becoming a leading actor.

From Rajinikanth Fan To Soori

Born Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy Thevar, the actor was a self-confessed Rajinikanth fan. His admiration for the superstar was so strong that he changed his name to Surya, inspired by Rajinikanth's character in Mani Ratnam's 1991 film Thalapathi.

Soori entered the film industry in the late 1990s. But getting work did not mean instant success. He took up several small roles and also worked as a wall painter to make a living.

His big recognition came with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu in 2009. His role in the film earned him the nickname ‘Parotta' Soori. However, even after becoming familiar to audiences, he continued to work mostly in comedy and supporting roles.

His struggles on film sets also continued. In a recent Galatta interview, Soori recalled an incident involving a major comedian and a leading superstar. He said he was asked to remove his shirt so it could be given to another actor who was replacing him during the shoot.

“My shirt was tossed into the costume vehicle, and I was left standing on set in just a towel wrapped around my waist, searching for my clothes while they filmed the scene with someone else. It was humiliating,” he recalled.

Viduthalai Changed His Career

The biggest turning point came in 2023, when director Vetrimaaran cast Soori as Constable Kumaresan in Viduthalai: Part 1. The role moved him away from the comic parts audiences had mostly associated him with.

Soori received strong praise for his performance. The film also became his first lead release and collected Rs 53 crore worldwide. Viduthalai: Part 2 followed with Rs 55 crore worldwide.

He then continued his run with Garudan, which earned Rs 59.50 crore worldwide. His more recent film Maaman also crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, collecting Rs 50.75 crore.

Soori now has Mandaadi, directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, in the pipeline. The film also stars Suhas and Mahima Nambiar and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 10.