<i>Jailer 2</i> Release Date Out, Rajinikanth Starrer To Arrive During Dussehra

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has finally got a release date. After months of speculation, the makers have officially announced when the highly anticipated sequel will hit theatres.

There had been several rumours surrounding the film's release date, with earlier reports suggesting that Jailer 2 could arrive in September 2026. However, Sun Pictures has now put all speculation to rest with an official announcement.

The production house took to X to reveal that Jailer 2 will release on October 15, 2026. Sharing the update, Sun Pictures wrote, "October 15th Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2."

The release date also places the Rajinikanth starrer in the Dussehra period, giving the film a major festive window at the box office.

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The first film featured Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian and became one of the biggest successes of his career.

The film brings back several familiar faces along with new actors.

Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu will reprise their roles from the previous film, along with Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jatin Sarna and Mithun Chakraborty.

Rajinikanth has finished shooting for Jailer 2. At the same time, work on his next project, Dharman, is still going on.

Dharman is Rajinikanth's next film, directed by Ashwin Marimuthu.

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