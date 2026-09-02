Mahesh Babu's Son Gautam's Low Rating For Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Gets Attention

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni has rated Yash's Toxic, and his score is getting attention online. The 20-year-old gave the Geetu Mohandas directorial just 0.5 stars on Letterboxd, adding his name to the ongoing conversation around the film's mixed reception.

Gautam's Letterboxd activity has caught the interest of film fans, who noticed that the youngster has rated more than 400 films across languages and genres. His profile gives a glimpse into his movie choices, with some of his ratings also standing out because of his connection to the Telugu film industry.

His 0.5-star rating for Toxic has become one of the most discussed entries. The Yash-starrer was released on August 26 and had built up strong buzz before its theatrical release. However, the film has received mixed reactions, with viewers divided over its story and treatment.

Interestingly, Toxic is not the only film that Gautam has rated half a star. Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, has also received the same score from him. This has led some movie fans to point out that his low rating for Toxic appears to be in line with his personal taste rather than being a one-off reaction.

Gautam has also rated several films featuring his father Mahesh Babu. Pokiri and 1: Nenokkadine have received five stars from him. But not every Mahesh Babu film has received the same treatment. Nijam and Vamsi have been given two stars each, while Brahmotsavam has received one star.

His ratings also show that his choices are not limited to Telugu cinema. Gautam has given five stars to Sholay, Project Hail Mary, Knives Out and Jersey. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has also received five stars. Pelli Choopulu and Sita Ramam have been rated 4.5 stars.

Gautam has also shared his views on some of the more recent releases. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has received four stars from him, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, has received three stars.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in the lead, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film was released on August 26.