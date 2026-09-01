Ahmedabad Student Calculates Time Across 120 Countries In 5 Minutes, Sets World Record

A 21-year-old student from Ahmedabad has set a new world record by calculating the local time across 120 countries in just 5.14 minutes, using only mental computation. The record attempt was conducted in the presence of invited guests and record officials. Yash Hemang Baxi, who already holds records with the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records, completed the latest feat without using any device, chart or written aid. He calculated the local time of 120 countries while accounting for different time zones, including half-hour and 45-minute variations.

Yash previously held the recognised record for calculating the local time of 101 countries in 14 minutes and 42 seconds based on India's current time. The feat was recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

With his latest attempt, Yash has raised the benchmark to 120 countries in 5.14 minutes. The attempt was declared successful on-site by Ms Shareefa Haneefa, representing the World Record Union.

The achievement was made possible with the mentorship of Kamlesh Surti, who has trained Yash over several years. Surti has previously mentored young students who have gone on to achieve national and international record recognition. His approach focuses on identifying a child's natural aptitude and developing that ability through focused training rather than relying on rote practice.

Speaking on the occasion, Yash Baxi said, "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this ability. I am deeply grateful to my parents for standing by me at every step, and to my mentor, Kamlesh Surti, for recognising a talent in me that I was not even aware I possessed and for guiding me to reach this level."

"My message to Gen Z and Gen Alpha is simple. 'Gadgets are meant to be used, don't let them use you.' Technology is a powerful tool, but we should never become dependent on it. The human brain has immense potential and, with the right training, focus and discipline, it can achieve things that even AI cannot replace," he added.

Kamlesh Surti, Mentor of Yash Baxi, said, "What makes Yash truly exceptional is not just the speed of his calculations, but his extraordinary ability to focus and stay committed over a long period of time. He has the determination to follow the path shown by his mentor, no matter how challenging it becomes. That combination of talent, discipline, focus and perseverance is what transforms potential into achievement and achievement into a world record."

Yash's mother Dr Sangeeta Baxi, said, "As a mother, I feel incredibly proud of my son. One of the qualities I admire most in Yash is his purity of heart and his strong faith in God. He has always remained humble and grounded, and I believe these qualities have played an important role in his journey."

With this record, Yash Baxi has not only brought further recognition to Gujarat's young talent but also raised the bar for mental time calculation worldwide.