Austrian Woman Sets World Record With 12 Nose-To-Ground Handstand Push-Ups In One Minute

Stefanie Millinger of Austria has achieved a record for completing the most nose-to-ground handstand push-ups in one minute. This record involves performing handstand push-ups where the nose comes very close to the ground during each repetition, reported Guinness World Records.

Stephanie Millinger achieved this feat by completing 12 such push-ups in one minute.

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Stephanie has previously set numerous records in the areas of strength, balance, and endurance. This latest achievement marks another milestone in her record-breaking journey.

According to the record's criteria, only individuals aged 16 or older are eligible to apply for this title.

Completing 12 push-ups within the one-minute time limit demonstrates Stephanie's strength, balance, and endurance.

Millinger's latest Guinness World Record adds to her growing list of remarkable achievements, showcasing exceptional strength, balance and determination while inspiring fitness enthusiasts around the world to push their limits.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to Stephanie doing nose-to-ground handstand push-ups.

One user commented, "That's so impressive."

Another user noted, "Not an easy task."

"Remind me not to ever mess with her," added a third user.