Indian Woman Sets World Record For Longest Hair, Has Never Cut It Since 2015.

Renu Dhariyal from India has set a new record for the longest hair on a living person (female), with her hair measuring more than 8 feet long. Her record-breaking locks have now been officially verified in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Renu's raven hair measures 271.50 cm (8 feet 10 inches) long. This is just slightly shorter than Robert Wadlow, the tallest man ever, who stood at 272 cm (8 feet 11.1 inches), reported Guinness World Records.

Her record was verified in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India, in April. The achievement took the record from Aliia Nasyrova of Ukraine, whose hair measured 257.33 cm (8 feet and 5.3 inches).

Renu is a content creator and YouTuber who shares beauty tips with other women.

Explaining how her hair became so long, Renu said she had been growing it continuously since 2015. She said that in Indian culture, long hair is considered a symbol of extreme beauty and tradition, which inspired her to grow it so long.

She also said that she had never cut her hair since 2015.

A series of images show Renu with her hair trailing along the ground behind her, draping over the edge of a bed and surrounding her as she sits on the floor.

Her hair is also described as thick and shiny. Renu ties it into an elaborate plait when she needs to keep it off the floor.

Maintaining hair of this length requires a lot of patience. Renu said she spends hours washing and detangling her hair.