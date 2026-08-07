97-Year-Old Woman Sets Guinness World Record As Oldest Female Wing Walker

A 97-year-old grandmother has broken the Guinness World Record for being the oldest woman to complete a wing walk. Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, has completed six wing walks over the past decade. She broke her own record after suffering a stroke in August last year, reported Guinness World Records.

Speaking about taking on the challenge at the age of 97, Bromage said she would get bored of life otherwise. She explained that she can no longer drive, does not see very well and sometimes feels frustrated, so she wants to focus on the things she is still able to do, reported Daily Mail.

She said the only difficult part is getting onto the wing because she is quite short. Once she is on the wing, she said there is no problem and joked that fairground rides are much worse.

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She also said she was inspired by words she once read on a hospital wall while working as a nurse. Bromage recalled that the message said people pass through the world only once and should do any good or kindness they can without delaying because they will not pass that way again.

Bromage completed the wing walk to raise money for Cheltenham General Hospital, where she stayed after falling ill.

She said her speech has been affected by the stroke but added that the hospital staff treated her very well.

Imogen Sims from the Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity said the staff were grateful that Bromage was raising money for them.

She said taking on such a daring challenge to support the hospital team was amazing. Sims added that the donations would be used for equipment and would make a real difference for patients and staff.

