At Just 3, She Set A Guinness World Record By Visiting Every Disney Theme Park

A three-year-old from the US has made Disney history. Bootsie Darrington is now the youngest person ever to visit every Disney theme park in the world, earning a Guinness World Records title at just 3 years and 139 days old.

Her record was completed on September 14, 2026, at Disneyland Paris in France, where Bootsie arrived with her parents, Jess and Steve, and her five-year-old brother, Briggs. The family, who share their travels on @WhereIsBriggs, have spent years travelling with their children and sharing tips on making trips with young kids easier.

And along the way, Disney parks became a big part of their travels.

Bootsie's Disney Journey

It began in March 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea, when Bootsie was still crawling. A month later, she visited Disneyland Paris. The teacups were her favourite ride at the time.

In February 2025, the family travelled to Hong Kong Disneyland, where Bootsie fell in love with the Frozen ride. Next came Disneyland in California in October 2025. That trip introduced her to Disney Dole Whip, which became another favourite.

The family returned to Japan in November 2025, visiting both Tokyo Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland. In Shanghai, Bootsie particularly enjoyed the park's Zootopia-themed food. Then came a packed January 2026. Bootsie visited four Disney parks in Florida: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

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That took her total to 10, and there were just two more to go. In July 2026, Bootsie visited Disney California Adventure, where Cars Land was one of the highlights. The final stop was Disney Adventure World Paris in September. The new Frozen world was a particular hit. She had now visited all 12 Disney theme parks.

From Crawling At Disneysea To A World Record

The family marked the achievement at Disneyland Paris with Guinness World Records adjudicator William Sinden, who officially announced Bootsie as the youngest person to visit every Disney theme park.

Her mother Jess said the family was "incredibly proud" of her and that visiting all 12 parks had been a special journey for them.

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Alongside the 12 theme parks, the family also made a bonus Disney stop at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, in July 2026.

Bootsie's record-breaking Disney trip has now taken her from crawling around Tokyo DisneySea to celebrating a Guinness World Records title in Paris, all before she turned four.