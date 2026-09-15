One More European Country Now Offers E-Visas To Indians. Here's Why You Should Visit

A European holiday could soon get easier for Indian travellers looking to explore somewhere beyond the usual Paris, Rome, or Switzerland itinerary. Belarus has now added India to the list of countries whose citizens can apply for an e-visa to enter the country.

The decision was taken by Belarus' Council of Ministers on September 14, following an initiative by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The new rule is part of a wider effort to make travel between India and Belarus easier and strengthen ties between the two countries.

The move is aimed at simplifying travel between the two countries. There is another development that could make a trip easier in the future: Belarus is also planning direct flights from Minsk to Mumbai and Goa.

But what would an Indian traveller actually find there? Belarus has medieval castles, a World War II-era fortress, UNESCO-listed sites, and large national parks. Here are some of the places worth knowing about.

Belarus Opens E-Visa Doors To Indians

Indian citizens are now eligible to apply for a Belarus e-visa. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said shifting the visa procedure online will reduce administrative hurdles and make it easier to organise visits, including business trips.

The revised visa rules also include changes to supporting documents and visa forms, along with updates to terminology and other provisions. The e-visa is therefore not just a tourism move. Belarus is also looking to make travel between the two countries easier for business and other exchanges.

Belarus is also planning direct flights between Minsk and Mumbai, as well as Minsk and Goa.

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A Hidden European Gem

Belarus is not the usual European holiday pick for Indian travellers, but there are some interesting places to put on the itinerary.

Minsk, the capital city, is known for landmarks such as Independence Square, Victory Square and the National Library of Belarus, whose striking geometric building is one of its most recognisable sights.

Outside Minsk, the country has plenty for travellers interested in history.

Mir Castle is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Belarus' best-known landmarks. The medieval castle complex combines Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture.

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There is also Nesvizh Palace, another UNESCO-listed site. Once associated with the powerful Radziwiłł family, the complex includes the palace, gardens and the Corpus Christi Church.

For a look at the country's past, Brest Fortress is an important World War II memorial. The 19th-century fortress is closely associated with the defence of Brest in 1941.

Braslav Lakes National Park offers a completely different setting, with hundreds of lakes, islands and forests.