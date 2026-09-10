Video: India's First Hydrogen Train Looks Straight Out Of The Future

Indian Railways is entering a new era of clean and sustainable transportation with its first hydrogen-powered train. A video of the train has been making rounds on social media, giving viewers a glimpse inside one of the country's most talked-about innovations.

A content creator has shared a closer look at India's first hydrogen-powered train, showcasing its striking interiors. From its modern design to its passenger-focused features, the video has sparked curiosity online, with viewers getting a rare look at the train beyond its futuristic exterior.

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The vibrant blue-and-white train comes with a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset featuring two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars and eight trailer/passenger coaches and is powered by a 1200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. The train is approved to operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph with a design speed of 110 kmph.

The content creator explained that the train has a total of 642 seats and can accommodate around 2,600 passengers. The train comes with spacious seats with cushions for ultimate comfort. The train is also equipped with fans over each seat and has multiple handles across the pathway for the passengers. “It is a 3,200 HP zero-emission transit system featuring 2,400 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion setup, making the train the most powerful Hydrogen-powered train in the world,” the content creator said.

Additionally, The locopilot room is equipped with real-time health monitoring of the hydrogen system and a dedicated emergency mode.

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Inaugurated on July 17, the hydrogen fuel cell-powered train is currently operating on an 89-kilometre route between Jind Junction and Sonipat Junction in Haryana under the Northern Railway.

With this, India joins a select group of countries exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation. These include Germany, Japan, China and the United States.