For Rs 15,800, Indian Railways Will Take You To 7 Famous South Indian Pilgrimage Sites

If you are someone who is curious about South India and have always wanted to explore the region, here's something that might interest you. IRCTC has announced the Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam tour package aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. Starting from October 6, the 8-night/9-day journey will take tourists to seven important pilgrimage destinations, including Arunachalam (Tiruvannamalai), Chidambaram, Trichy, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari for Rs 15,800.

The package will include train travel, night stays, wash-and-change facilities and local transportation as part of the tour. It will also include all meals, including morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, with only vegetarian food being served. Passengers will be covered under travel insurance and have access to professional tour escorts throughout the journey.

A 7-Day Train Journey Through India

The journey begins from Secunderabad at 7.55 am aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The train will travel through several boarding points before continuing towards Tiruvannamalai.

The next day, Passengers will arrive at Tiruvannamalai Railway Station in the morning and be transferred to their accommodation for check-in. Later, they will visit the Arunachalam Temple, followed by an overnight stay in Tiruvannamalai.

On the third day, after checking out in the morning, passengers will proceed to Chidambaram, where they will visit the Nataraja Temple, located around 1.5 km from the railway station. Later, they will board the train for Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) and stay overnight.

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On day 4, after an early breakfast, the journey continues with a visit to the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. Passengers will then proceed by road to Thanjavur, around 60 km away, to visit the Brihadisvara Temple. Later, they will board the train for their onward journey to Rameswaram.

On the fifth day, passengers will arrive at Rameswaram Railway Station and proceed to their accommodation for check-in. Later, they can visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple and explore other local temples on foot or by auto-rickshaw at their own expense. Night stay in Rameswaram.

After checking out, on day 6, travellers will proceed from Rameswaram to Madurai, arriving at Madurai/Kudalnagar Railway Station at 2:00 pm. They will then visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple before returning to the station to board the train for Kanyakumari.

On day 7, Passengers will arrive at Kanyakumari Railway Station and be transferred to their accommodation to freshen up and change. Later, they will visit the Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam and Sunset Point. In the evening, they will proceed to Kanyakumari/Nagercoil Railway Station for the return journey to Secunderabad.

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On the eighth day, the return journey to Secunderabad continues, with the train making scheduled stops across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Passengers will de-board at their respective stations along the route.

On the ninth day, the train will make its final stops at Jangaon and Charlapalli before reaching Secunderabad, marking the end of the Divya Dakshin Yatra.