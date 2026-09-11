Rs 3 Lakh For An iPhone Or A Holiday Abroad? Here Are 5 Trips That Cost Less

What if your next big holiday could cost you less than Apple's latest iPhone? Apple's first foldable iPhone Duo has arrived in India with a starting price of nearly Rs 3 lakh, putting it firmly in the luxury-tech category. While the device offers a large foldable display, flagship performance and Apple's latest AI features, its price is enough to make many consumers think twice.

For roughly the same amount, you could trade a new smartphone for a memorable getaway. From international destinations to luxurious domestic escapes, there are several vacation options that can potentially be planned for under Rs 3 lakh. Here's a look at some vacation destinations that could cost you less than the iPhone Duo.

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Bali

Bali is a magnificent tropical destination that can easily fit a budget under Rs 3 lakh, allowing for a luxurious week-long trip for two, including flights, private villas and fine dining. Some of the popular places you can visit include Ubud, Tegallalang Rice Terraces, Uluwatu and Nusa Penida.

Maldives

The Maldives offers the lightest entry requirements on this list. A visa on arrival is entirely free, with no fee for any nationality, including Indians. Flights are equally accessible, with return economy fares from Mumbai, Bengaluru or Chennai starting as low as Rs 20,000 and typically topping out at around Rs 40,000-45,000, depending on the season. A 4-to-5-day Maldives vacation from India costs under Rs 3 lakh when you visit vibrant local islands or affordable 4-star beach resorts.

Dubai

A budget of Rs 3 lakh is more than enough for a lavish 5-to-7-day vacation in Dubai, covering flights, 4-star hotels, meals and top tourist attractions. A round-trip flight from India roughly costs Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000, while visas and insurance cost Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. Some of the popular places include Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountain.

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Greece

A 7-to-8-day vacation to Greece from India is entirely possible under an Rs 3 lakh budget per person. Round-trip flights from major cities in India typically cost around Rs 40,000 to Rs 65,000, while Schengen visa fees and travel insurance cost Rs 10,000. Some of the popular places you can visit include Athens, Santorini and Mykonos.

Mauritius

A 5-to-6-day trip to Mauritius easily fits within a budget of Rs 3 lakh for two people, covering flights, comfortable mid-range stays and key sightseeing activities. Indian passport holders get a free visa on arrival, valid for up to 60 days, with no embassy visit or advance application required. Return flights cost Rs 32,000 to Rs 50,000 per person, since direct connections from India are limited.

So, before spending nearly Rs 3 lakh on the latest iPhone, it may be worth asking yourself: would you rather upgrade your phone or make memories in a new destination?