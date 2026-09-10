Switzerland On A Budget? Traveller Reveals How She Spent 15 Days There For Rs 2 Lakh

A nature lover's paradise, Switzerland has a charm that is hard to match. We have seen so many Bollywood films feature its snow-capped mountains, green meadows and beautiful landscapes as the backdrop for romantic songs, making us dream of visiting the country ourselves.

It is no surprise, then, that the country finds a place on so many travel bucket lists. But there has always been one thing that makes travellers think twice, the budget. Switzerland is often seen as an expensive destination, but what if a 15-day trip could be planned within Rs 2 lakh?

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Traveller Ankita has now given us a sneak peek into her Switzerland diaries, and her trip looks every bit as dreamy. What caught our attention, however, is that she managed to do the 15-day trip on a budget of just Rs 2 lakh. She also shared her experience through a reel on Instagram, giving viewers glimpses of her trip.

From taking in the stunning views and exploring the country to enjoying good food and sightseeing, Ankita's escape has certainly got us thinking about adding Switzerland to our plans soon. Her video showed the text, “This is how my Switzerland trip looked after spending just Rs 2,00,000.”

Take a look:

Ankita also shared a detailed caption breaking down her expenses, giving viewers a better idea of how she managed to plan the trip within her budget.

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She wrote, “My 15-days Swiss Vacay included scenic trains, cable cars, mountain excursions, dreamy stays and some of the most breathtaking places I had ever seen.”

For Ankita, the return flight from Mumbai cost Rs 55,000, while the Swiss Travel Pass (Half Fare) came to Rs 18,000. She spent another Rs 18,000 on car rental and Rs 75,000 on a 15-day stay. Food cost her around Rs 7,000, while activities and cable cars accounted for Rs 15,000. The remaining Rs 10,000 went towards shopping, fuel and other miscellaneous expenses, bringing the total cost of the trip to Rs 2 lakh per person.

She also added a note of caution for viewers, saying, “And yes, Switzerland can be really expensive, but knowing where to spend & where to save makes a HUGE difference!”

Social media users appreciated the video, with many leaving heart emojis in the comment section.