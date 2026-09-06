Switzerland Is Expensive, But These Tips Can Help You Save Money On Your Trip

Switzerland is one of those destinations that can make almost every traveller dream of packing their bags. From clear lakes and pretty villages to mountain views and scenic train journeys, the country has plenty to offer. But there is one thing that can make a Switzerland trip difficult for many travellers: the cost.

Food, hotels and public transport can quickly push up the travel budget. Add mountain excursions, gondola rides and popular tourist spots, and the final bill can be much higher than expected. However, a little planning can help travellers avoid spending more than they need to.

Travel content creator Payal recently shared a post on Instagram talking about exactly this. She explained that while Switzerland is expensive, travellers do not have to make every choice an expensive one.

One of her biggest tips was not to buy the Swiss Travel Pass without checking the itinerary first. According to the creator, point-to-point tickets, Saver Day Passes or regional passes can sometimes be cheaper. She also suggested using the SBB app to check train options and discounts.

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Accommodation is another area where travellers can save. Instead of staying right in the most popular tourist villages, the influencer recommended looking slightly outside the main areas. The key, she said, is to stay close to a train station. A short train ride can help save money on hotels without making travel too difficult.

She also had a simple tip for food. Payal suggested shopping at Migros and Coop for sandwiches, snacks, drinks and other affordable meals. She also recommended carrying some breakfast items, snacks or instant food from home, especially for longer trips.

Another way to cut costs is to avoid paying for every experience. The influencer pointed out that travellers do not need to take every gondola ride, visit every viewpoint or book every mountain excursion. Instead, they can pick a few experiences they really want to try and enjoy the rest of Switzerland through walks, lakes, rivers and scenic spots that cost nothing.

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“Some of my favourite moments in Switzerland cost nothing! Sitting on random benches, walking near the lakes and rivers, etc”

Her overall message was simple: “Switzerland is not a budget destination, and that's okay.”

The post also got reactions from Instagram users.

One user wrote, “Nice information.”

Another added, “This is helpful, thanks!”

A traveller commented, “Always looking to save a little extra money when travelling to Switzerland!”

However, one comment summed up the concern many travellers may have. A user joked, “No matter how much you try to save money in Switzerland, you'll end up spending more.”