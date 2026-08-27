How This Woman Backpacked Across Europe For Five Months With Just Rs 3.5 Lakh

If you are a traveller at heart and someone who finds the most joy in travelling or backpacking, having someone share important hacks to save money and make the most of your journey can come as a blessing in disguise. Content creator Saloni Garg has taken it upon herself to tell people how she managed to backpack across Europe for five months in just ₹3.5 lakh. She has shared a couple of food hacks that can really help you save money while still enjoying your journey.

Also read: You Can Travel To This European Country For Almost Half The Price

In the video, she said, “I have backpacked across Europe for five months and spent only 3.5 lakh and still ate healthy almost every day. There are two food hacks that saved me thousands of euros.” The first hack is Too Good To Go. “This app is honestly one of Europe's best-kept secrets. Restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and even grocery stores sell their unsold food at the end of the day instead of throwing it away. You buy a surprise bag for almost one-third of the original price, and the food is still perfectly fresh. Here's exactly how to use it.”

Also Read: 36 Hours In Slovenia, One Of Europe's Most Underestimated Destinations

The process she showcased in the video is:

1. Discover surprise bags available at stores and restaurants near you.

2. Confirm your choice, reserve your food and pay through the app.

3. Head to the shop at the specified time, swipe the app and enjoy the food.

And these are all the countries where the app currently works: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, the Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

But Lidl helped her save more money.

“If you see a Lidl, just walk in. Unlike India, most European countries don't have an MRP system, so prices can vary a lot between supermarkets. Lidl is one of the cheapest chains across Europe, and it's not just groceries. You can also find ready-to-eat food that is actually nutritious,” she added. “My favourites were 27-gram protein yogurts, protein shakes, high-protein bread, hummus and fruit juices with almost no additives. Most of these cost between 0.7 and 1 euro. If there's a Lidl nearby, here are the cheapest supermarket alternatives for each country.”

If there isn't a Lidl nearby, here are the cheapest supermarket alternatives for each country

Austria: Hofer, Penny

Belgium: Colruyt, Aldi

Denmark: Netto, Rema 1000

France: E.Leclerc, Aldi

Germany: Aldi, Penny, Netto

Italy: Eurospin, MD

Netherlands: Dirk, Aldi

Norway: Kiwi, Rema 1000

Poland: Biedronka, Auchan

Portugal: Pingo Doce, Aldi

Spain: Alcampo, Dia

Sweden: Willys

Switzerland: Denner, Aldi

UK: Aldi, Asda

She mentioned, “Don't blindly cook every meal just to save money. In countries like Italy, local food is really affordable. Fresh pizzas are often 5 to 6 euros, while gelatos are around 2 to 3 euros. Travel smart, save where it doesn't matter, so you can spend where it does.”

If you are thinking of backpacking across Europe, you now know how to plan your food and save money along the way.