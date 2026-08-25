Video: You Can Travel To This European Country For Almost Half The Price

Who does not love travelling? In fact, these days, it seems like everyone has been bitten by the travel bug! There are often people packing their bags, booking a flight and setting off to make the most of life. Travel is no longer just about heading somewhere for a meeting, event or work commitment. The moment people need a break, they want to escape, explore a new place and simply unwind. And for those already living overseas, there's always another city, country or continent waiting to be explored.

Europe, in particular, has become a favourite for travellers looking to hop from one beautiful destination to another, discovering new landscapes, culture, food and experiences. For those living in Europe, planning a trip to Europe, or simply dreaming of exploring the continent, here's some good news. A content creator, Sindhu Mallya, posted an interesting video, sharing experiences from her solo trip to Malta.

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The reel showcases a beautiful amalgamation of stunning landscapes, scenic views, island vistas, breathtaking crystal-clear waters, and random clips of bustling lanes and buildings.

In the backdrop, one can hear her asking, “Did you know that you can travel to this country for just half the price of any other European country? You can Uber from the South to the North of the country in just 15 euros.”

Tempting viewers further, she elaborates on how the streets look like they are straight out of a movie set. “The famous Popeye village lives here. This is Malta. I was here on a solo trip in April and here's a list of all the things that I did,” she mentions.

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Her caption reads:

Budget European country for your dream trip? Put Malta at the top of your list. If you're dreaming of a Mediterranean getaway but tired of paying Amalfi Coast or Santorini prices, Malta is the ultimate travel hack.

Insanely Cheap Cabs: Rideshare apps like Bolt or Uber cost around €15–€20 to take you literally from the far south to the far north of the entire island.

Accessible Beaches: Crystal-clear turquoise water where boats look like they're floating in mid-air—completely public and free to access!

Cinematic Streets & Views: Valletta looks like a literal movie set, and the famous Popeye Village in Anchor Bay is right here. (Pro tip: Skip paying €25 to go inside Popeye Village—the panoramic view from the cliffs across Anchor Bay is 100% free!).

She has also given a 3-day Malta itinerary in detail:

DAY 1: Valletta & Historic Charm

Photo: Unsplash

Stroll through Valletta's historic streets and admire the iconic colourful wooden balconies (La Maltijja).

Watch the historic 12 PM cannon firing at the Saluting Battery.

Catch an incredible golden hour sunset at Dingli Cliffs (the highest point on the island).

DAY 2: Crystal Waters & Popeye Village

Photo: Unsplash

Take a direct local ferry to Comino's Blue Lagoon early in the morning for crystal-clear swimming.

Head over to Anchor Bay to catch the stunning cliffside view of the famous Popeye Village.

DAY 3: Gozo Island Adventure

Photo: Unsplash

Take the ferry over to Gozo Island.

Explore the medieval Cittadella fortress in Victoria and wander the ancient streets.

Her budget breakdown summary is as follows:

Stays: €30–€80 / night (boutique stays & Airbnbs)

Food: Meals range €7 - €18 (local pastizzi pastries are under €2!)

Ferries: Book directly via local ferry websites to save money.

If Malta wasn't on your travel list before, perhaps this is your sign to pack your bags and experience it.