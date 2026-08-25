Creator Compares Italy's Trains With India, Says 'India Hi Better Hai'. Internet Is Divided

Content creator Binny has sparked a debate online after sharing a video about his experience travelling through Italy. His complaint was not about the tourist attractions but about the heat, public transport and what he called poor infrastructure. In the Instagram video, Binny said he realised that some everyday comforts available in India are not necessarily guaranteed abroad.

Influencer Calls Italy's Infrastructure 'Ghatiya'

Binny said the heat in Italy had made the journey particularly uncomfortable. "Itni garmi aur kahin bhi AC, fan, kuch bhi nahi hai," he said, adding that people were struggling with the heat. He also pointed out that several people were carrying traditional wooden hand fans to deal with the weather.

According to him, the buses he travelled in did not have fans or air conditioning. He then showed a train and questioned its facilities, saying there was "na fan na AC na kuch."

Binny also spoke about a train journey from Sorrento to Naples. He said the train had been stopped for around an hour while passengers waited in the heat.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Joins Crowd For "6-7" Trend During Paris Getaway: Important Travel Tips

In the video, he said people were sitting on the floor with fans because of the heat and questioned what was happening.

He described the situation as "disgusting" and called the infrastructure "ghatiya."

The experience led Binny to compare everyday life in Italy with India. "India mein kitni saari comfort tumhe provided hai," he said. He added, "When you live in India, you say India is bad. After coming here, you realise how much comfort India provides you."

The Internet Was Divided

Some users agreed with Binny and said living abroad can make people appreciate India differently. One commenter wrote that India may not be perfect, but living abroad makes people appreciate its "comfort, culture, food, warmth, celebrations" and everyday convenience.

Another simply added that the food in Italy "is not that great."

One user also argued that maintaining infrastructure in a country of 1.5 billion people is a difficult task, particularly when civic sense remains a challenge. They said they had seen India grow rapidly over the past 10 to 15 years and pointed to improvements in public services.

Another commenter summed up the criticism of India differently, writing that the country only needs to improve its civic sense and hoping it will get better over the next two or three generations.

Also Read: 'Thank God I Love Living In India,' French Designer Shares Indian Visa Renewal Frustrations

But not everyone agreed with the comparison. One commenter sarcastically told Binny to "go back to India" and said Italians would be happy. Another strongly disputed his claims, saying Italian buses and trains are "100% AC" and accusing him of spreading misinformation. The user also told him to research properly before travelling to Europe.

Others took a more sarcastic approach. "Tum India wapas ajao," one person wrote. Another joked about the Mumbai local trains, saying, "Bombay local ke bheed mein toh fan ki hawa mast lagti hain."