Irfan Pathan Joins Crowd For "6-7" Trend During Paris Getaway: Important Travel Tips

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is making the most of his time in the French capital, giving fans a glimpse of his Paris getaway. From soaking in the city's iconic sights to enjoying a relaxing boat ride, he appears to be taking in the Parisian experience at his own pace.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Irfan Pathan captured himself enjoying a scenic boat ride along the famous Seine River. His boat ride turned into a rather unexpected and entertaining moment when he noticed people sitting along the banks, cheering and shouting the viral “6-7” trend. The moment added a distinctly fun twist to his sightseeing experience. Sharing the moment with his followers, Pathan also appeared amused by the enthusiastic response.

“You'll experience this when you are in Paris! Take a boat ride along the Seine River, and you'll see people sitting along the river, all shouting “6-7” as the boats pass by. Crazy how everyone is so perfectly in sync with this trend.”

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Take a look at Irfan Pathan's video:

If you are planning a trip to Paris, here is your complete guide to get around the city:

Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Paris is during the shoulder seasons of spring (April to May) and autumn (September to October), when the weather is mild and crowds are smaller.

Getting Around In Paris

There are multiple ways you can get around in the French capital. The underground train system is fast, cheap, and connects every part of the city. All you have to do is download a digital transit app or buy a multi-ride ticket bundle.

Paris is also walk-friendly. Walking along the streets lets you find hidden courtyards, local markets, and neighbourhood cafes you would miss underground. If you are not in the mood for walking, you can rent a public bicycle. Paris has dedicated bike lanes running across the city.

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Practical Tips

When getting from one place to another, watch your belongings. Pickpocketing happens in crowded metro stations and busy tourist zones. Keep your zippers closed and bags in front of you.

Always remember to keep a portable power bank for your phone and wear comfortable walking shoes, as stone pavements are hard on your feet. It is also recommended to learn a few basic phrases like "S'il vous plaît" (please), "Merci" (thank you), and "Parlez-vous anglais?" (Do you speak English?) to converse with locals.