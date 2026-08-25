Preity Zinta Seeks Blessings At Kanapathy Temple In Paris - Why It's Popular

Preity Zinta's Paris holiday took a spiritual turn when she visited an Indian temple. The actress shared glimpses of her visit to the Kanapathy Temple, also known as Sivan Parvathi Temple, which she visited on the last Monday of Sawan, making the experience even more special for her.

What made the visit unusual was that it was not part of her original travel plan. Preity revealed that she decided to go there at the last minute during her short stay in Paris. The actress said the visit left her blessed and gave her the feeling that she was always meant to be there.

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On Instagram, Preity Zinta wrote, “Who would have thought that I would end up going to the most beautiful Indian temple in Paris on the last Monday of Sawan. This last minute plan overwhelmed me cuz I had a feeling that I was always meant to come here.”

“The divine and the universe work in unexpected ways. My short trip to Paris has turned out to be extremely sweet after this visit. If you are in Paris do check out the Kanapathy Temple folks. I'm sure you will love it just the way I did.”

As per Le Perisien, the Sivan Parvathi Temple in Paris has been attracting devotees for years. Located on Avenue Paul-Vaillant-Couturier in La Courneuve, the temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is known for its bright colours design. It was established in the late 1990s by a small group of Sri Lankan Hindus.

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According to India specialist Raphaëlle Gras, the temple was designed in a way that humans should never be placed above the deities. Because of this, the temple was built upstairs and was reached through a very narrow staircase.