Preity Zinta Visits Golden Temple: 5 Essential Tips For First-Time Visitors

When it comes to exploring Amritsar, the Golden Temple is undoubtedly one of the city's top attractions. And, just like any avid traveller, it was also on Preity Zinta's bucket list. To share the experience with her fans, the actress posted a video from her visit on Instagram. Dressed in a vibrant yellow ethnic outfit, Preity can be seen seeking blessings at the iconic Sikh temple.

In her caption, Preity Zinta opened up about how she had planned to visit the Golden Temple several times in the past, but each time, something came up and the plan got cancelled.

“This time was different. Baba ji summoned me and all roads opened up. It was on the auspicious day of Ram Navami that I had the good fortune of seeking his blessings at the Golden Temple. I was exhausted after so much travel, no sleep & jet lag but the moment I entered the temple everything faded away and a deep sense of gratitude & belonging enveloped me,” Preity Zinta added.

The actress continued, “The collective energy and faith of everyone present was magical. My heart opened up as I knelt down in surrender and the world faded away. My heartfelt gratitude to the temple management for keeping the premises sparkling clean and for the delicious Kada Prasad. Dil Se thank you to all those people patiently waiting in line for greeting me with wonderful smiles and good wishes.”

Like Preity Zinta, if you also planning to visit the Golden Temple, here are 5 things you should keep in mind:

1. Respect The Spiritual Atmosphere

The Golden Temple is a religious site, so it is important to dress modestly. Both men and women should cover their heads with a scarf (they provide them at the entrance) and avoid wearing revealing clothes. Be prepared for a peaceful, serene vibe – it is a place for reflection and connection.

2. Go For The Langar

One of the best parts of the Golden Temple is the langar (community kitchen), where you can enjoy a free, simple meal. Everyone is welcome and it is a beautiful experience to sit alongside people from all walks of life.

3. Get There Early Or Late

Golden Temple can get crowded, especially during peak hours, so if you want a more peaceful experience, aim to visit early in the morning or late in the evening. The night view with the Sikh temple lit up is absolutely mesmerising.

4. Take Time To Reflect

While the Golden Temple is a stunning sight, don't rush through it. Spend time sitting by the sarovar (water body), listening to the soothing prayers and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.

5. Keep Your Belongings Safe

Like any popular tourist spot, it is a good idea to keep an eye on your valuables. There is a lot going on and the crowd can sometimes be overwhelming, so stay aware of your surroundings.

Looking to explore Amritsar? Here are more places you should visit in the charming city.