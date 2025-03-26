Dia Mirza's "Travelling Bottle" Has A Special Purpose, Find Out What

Dia Mirza often treats fans with glimpses of her travel diaries on Instagram. At present, the actress has jetted off to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for reasons unknown. Wondering who her tour companion is? Well, the answer might come as a surprise. It is her "travelling bottle". Dia Mirza serves as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, advocating sustainable development goals. As a climate conservationist and environmental activist, she understands the importance of conserving nature amid the growing climate crisis. True to her commitment, Dia carries her bottle wherever she goes to reduce plastic waste.

On Tuesday (March 25), Dia Mirza dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories displaying her steel water bottle. Another small flask with her name written on it was kept on the table beside the bottle. Her inspiring side note read, “Against the current. Be water-wise and beat plastic pollution. Carry your own.” Dia hashtagged the post with the words “travelling bottle”. Through the initiative, the actress motivated her followers to adopt eco-friendly habits.

This is not the first time Dia Mirza was spotted with her travelling bottle. Last year, on another event-related sojourn, the actress shared a photo of her reusable bottle on Instagram. In the snap, she was seen filling it up from a faucet. The caption said, “Making it possible with purpose.” Read more about it here.

On World Environment Day in 2023, Dia Mirza shared some tips on how to reduce plastic usage in our daily lives. In a video she posted on Instagram, her travelling bottle found a mention as well. Dia said, “I have my travelling bottle in my bag always so that I never have to use a disposable water bottle. I have a bag within a bag, it is my shopping bag. It always stays within my bag so that I can refuse single-use plastic bags."

So next time you are on vacation, follow Dia Mirza's advice and carry your own water bottle.