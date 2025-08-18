"India Like Mercedes": Pak Minister Doubles Down On Asim Munir's "Crude Analogy"

The Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan seems to be backing Army Chief Asim Munir's embarrassing admission of Islamabad's current standing vis-à-vis New Delhi. Pakistan's de facto military ruler, during his recent visit to the United States, compared India to a "shining Mercedes" and his own country to a "dump truck".

Lauding Munir's leadership during the India-Pakistan military conflict, Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, said that the Field Marshal used the same analogy to boast about Pakistan's prowess to a Saudi delegation that visited Pakistan in May amid war.

"The Field Marshal told them, 'India is like a shining Mercedes, but we are like a dumper truck loaded with stones. Imagine the result if they collide.' The delegation remained silent," he said during a seminar in Lahore.

Pakistan confirms Munir's "we are a dumper truck, India a Mercedes" statement



"India is a shining Mercedes. We are a dumper truck full of gravel. If we collide, you know the impact on Mercedes. Our field Marshal Munir says", says Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi pic.twitter.com/ksaKhpBv7j — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 17, 2025

Contrary to publicly available proof, Naqvi claimed none of the Indian missiles landed on targets at any major military base in Pakistan.

India had struck multiple Pakistani air bases during 'Operation Sindoor', damaging runways, hangars, and buildings, causing a massive blow to Pakistan. The evidence of it was visible in high-resolution satellite images released by Maxar Technologies

Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, during a press briefing, said India hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistan and its response was "measured and calibrated."

Munir's Crude Analogy

Munir, speaking at a private dinner in Florida last week, used the unusual "crude analogy"-- as he himself called it-- to describe the two neighbours.

"I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation... India is a shining Mercedes coming on a highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who will be the loser?" Munir, who was on his second visit to the US in two months, reportedly said.

His "analogy" about New Delhi drew peals of laughter on social media for its description of Pakistan, with internet users observing that even in his comparison, Munir made his own country look bad.

"The only truth in Munir's statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck. The rest is delusion," wrote a X user.

Another user posted a picture of a missile-laden Mercedes and wrote, "India is a missile-packed beast that is straight-up deadly. It's gonna wreck you."

"At least they know their reality....they are a dump truck and nothing else...failed marshal admitted that they are pathetic," posted a third user.