Cash-strapped Pakistan, amid its severe economic crisis, spent millions of dollars to lobby its agenda in Washington, exposing the massive scale of diplomatic pressure Islamabad unleashed as it struggled to blunt India's military response during Operation Sindoor in May. Newly released US government filings reveal that Islamabad ran to Washington for help during Indian airstrikes on their airbases and terror camps.

Filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) showed contracts and payments running into hundreds of thousands of dollars. They involve the Pakistan government and Pakistan-linked organisations. The outreach targets the US Congress, the executive branch, think tanks, and the media.

Post-Pahalgam Attack Lobbying

Filing shows that Javelin Advisors LLC was registered in April to represent Pakistan under a formal consulting agreement dated April 24, two days after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Javelin disclosed a monthly fee of $50,000. The firm said its work included communicating Pakistan's positions on regional and global issues to the US executive branch, Congress, and the public. The issues listed include the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Pakistan-India relations.

The filings also reference a framework document circulated in May outlining proposed cooperation between Pakistan and the United States on rare earth minerals and critical metals. The document submitted describes proposed cooperation covering exploration, mining, processing, and integration into global supply chains. It cites an indicative commercial value of up to $1 trillion.

Another filing shows the Embassy of Pakistan hired Qorvis Holding Inc. in May for public relations services. The disclosure lists media outreach and narrative development among the activities.

Under US law, foreign governments and related entities are required to publicly disclose lobbying and public relations arrangements. The filings provide records of contracts, activities, and payments made on their behalf.

More Diplomatic Effort

A separate filing revealed that the Islamabad Policy Research Institute spent $900,000 on lobbying and public policy outreach in the United States. The institute is a Pakistan-based think tank affiliated with Pakistan's National Security Division.

According to the disclosure, Hyperfocal Communications LLC was registered in October 2024 as a subcontractor to Team Eagle Consulting LLC to perform the work. FARA filing states that the activity involved outreach to the US government aimed at improving US-Pakistan relations.

Another filing shows that the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington entered into a contract with Ervin Graves Strategy Group LLC, effective October 1, 2025. The agreement provides for a $25,000 monthly payment for an initial three-month term.

The filing lists outreach to members of Congress and executive branch officials among the planned activities. The scope of work also includes engagement with policy groups and think tanks. It refers to issues such as regional stability, economic development, and democratic reform. The filing also mentions trade promotion, tourism, and Pakistan's potential for rare-earth minerals.

Pakistan's Mounting Debt

Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, its 24th, which followed a short-term $3 billion deal that helped avert a sovereign default in 2023.

The FARA disclosures lay bare Pakistan's extensive lobbying efforts in Washington, highlighting its attempts to shield itself from international accountability even as India decisively targeted terror infrastructure in PoJK and Pakistan.

The documents underscore the growing recognition of India's strategic precision and regional dominance, while reinforcing New Delhi's long-standing stance that counter-terrorism compliance and international oversight must be grounded in facts and action, not in political pressure or lobbying.