Vlogger's Beach Hacks To Keep Valuables Safe Goes Viral, But Internet Is Not Convinced

A viral reel detailing travel hacks for a beach outing has received a lot of interest on Instagram and one part in particular has got many people talking. The post shared by video creator Lena Boston (@lena.bostonn) has received over 54 million views so far. It starts with a useful way of spreading a towel on beach sand. We see a person folding up each corner of the towel under it such that fistfuls of sand are trapped underneath. This weighs down the towel slightly and secures it in place to a certain extent.

The next tip involves using a bandaid to temporarily seal the input-output parts of your phone, presumably to keep moisture and sand out. The following hack is what has especially sparked a discussion in the comments section. The text on the video says that the vlogger learned it from a lifeguard. We see the woman take a small ziplock back and fill it with valuables such as cash, a credit card, her smartwatch, her phone and her rings. She seals it shut and proceeds to dig a small hole near below one side of her towel. She places the bag inside and covers it with sand before placing the towel over it.

The video contains two other tips to avoid sandy feet. One is to use a feather duster to brush off dry sand from your legs. The other is to fill a large plastic bag with water from the sea and then dip one's feet in it immediately before putting on sandals. Watch the complete viral video below.

In the comments, many users were unconvinced by the ziplock hack as they felt they would most probably forget where they've buried their belongings. Other concerns about this were also raised. Some people found the rest of the hacks interesting, apart from this one. Read the selected reactions below:

"Then the towel gets taken and you have no idea where the bag is."

"What if someone saw you dig and put your valuables there??"

"Now you can lose all of them at once."

"Rinsing your feet clean to then putting your sandals on to walk off the beach while kicking sand around your wet feet is diabolical."

"Good till you pack up for the day and forget you left your phone buried in the sand."

"And bring along a metal detector."

"I forgot why I walked into the kitchen earlier. Do you really expect me to remember my phone buried in the sand? Hard pass."

"Yes, let's all take a feather duster to the beach with us!!!"

"Everything looks good except burying the valuables in the sand."

