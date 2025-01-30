Viral Hack For Carrying Soap While Travelling Gets Over 13 Million Views, But Internet Is Divided

A viral travel hack for carrying soap easily has taken Instagram by storm, clocking over 13 million views. The video was shared by vlogger @asha.bajetha and is titled "Best travel hack I found on the internet." In the clip, we see a person using a vegetable peeler to shave off small pieces of soap from a full bar. She collects these cylindrical 'soap shavings' in a small box. She goes on to demonstrate how she uses them. She carries the box in her handbag. When she needs to wash her hands in a basin, she simply removes one piece of the soap and uses it up. Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has received mixed reactions online. While some people found the hack useful, others felt it was a "Solution for a problem that never existed in the first place." One person even joked that it looked it "Pears macaroni." Many people felt that paper soaps, mini liquid handwashes or small soap bars were a better alternative to this hack. However, some users defended the vlogger and pointed out the convenience of this method. Check out a few of the reactions from Instagram:

"Just carry a mini liquid hand wash."

"Paper soap crying in the corner."

"Or maybe she is very particular about the soap she's using so that they don't dry out her hands, Pears is a good choice...paper soaps don't provide that great quality."

"This is actually pretty brilliant. Paper soaps create clutter and carrying the whole bar is not very feasible. It gets wet on every use and it's a mess keeping them in our bags."

"No tension of carrying wet soap after use."

"Why did I think this was aam papad?"

