Viral Video: Easy And Effortless Suitcase Packing Tips You Cannot Miss

Enjoying yourself and letting your hair down are the main goals of any vacation. It is the perfect way to escape from the grind of everyday life. While planning the itinerary of all the stunning places you'll visit is fun and exciting, it's the packing that might become a source of stress. It can be difficult to pack everything in a single luggage for long trips. Worry not, we have some easy yet essential pointers that will help you pack smartly. In a video posted on Instagram, content creator Lauren shares her simple hacks for packing.

The video begins with the woman cutting the mouth of a deflated balloon and using it as a cap on bottles to prevent spilling. Next, she uses shirt buttons to hold her earrings in place. She also advises packing suitcases vertically for maximised space. You can also add freshener sheets to your suitcase to avoid any travel smell in clothes.

From using baby diapers to make sure that glass bottles of fine wine make it to landing without breaking to protecting skincare supplies while 30,000 feet in the air, Lauren has a packing tip for all.

She shares that using an organiser for your jewellery and accessory not only saves time but also prevents detangling. "Expert Tips for Holiday Travel!. Pro packing tips for wherever you travel to this holiday season,” read the caption.

Internet users reacted to the video in the comment section. One user wrote, "I thoroughly enjoyed watching this whole video. Now, if I could only remember 1/4 of these tips when it's time to pack for travel."

Another added, "This just changed my life."

Someone else commented, "Oh love the button idea-genius."

"Omg great ideas," read a comment.

Which of these packing hacks do you like the best? Share with us in the comments section.