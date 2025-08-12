Opposition MPs Wear "124-Year-Old Minta Devi" Shirts. Poll Body Says "Error"

Several Opposition MPs on Tuesday wore T-shirts with 'Minta Devi' and her picture emblazoned on them and '124 Not Out' written at the back during a protest in the Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar.

They claimed that Minta Devi is a "124-year-old first-time voter" whose name was found on the Bihar voters' list, demanding a rollback of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in the poll-bound state.

Opposition MPs stage a bold protest at Makar Dwar against Vote Chori and demand transparency in the electoral process!



BJP's cowardly dictatorship won't silence us.



✊We'll fight for democracy, the Constitution and people's right to vote!



"There are unlimited cases like that. Abhi picture baki hai (there is more to come)," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said when asked about Minta Devi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was among those who wore the t-shirt, also said there were several such cases in which addresses and names of relatives, etc., are all fake.

However, NDTV probed the claim and found out that Minta Devi, who was registered as a voter in Siwan's Daraunda Assembly constituency, was not 124 years old but 35.

A poll body official said her age was changed due to an error in her application form.

Opposition MPs Protest Against Bihar Electoral Rolls Revision

Opposition MPs, including Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have been holding protests against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Calling it "vote chori", they have alleged that the Election Commission's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

The poll body officials, however, have defended the exercise, saying many "non-eligible persons" have been able to procure voter cards as the SIR was not held periodically since 2004 and also that "many persons" have, knowingly or unknowingly, managed to retain multiple voter cards of different constituencies.

The Election Commission on Monday said no party has approached it for inclusion or removal of names in the draft voters' list in Bihar.

It said 10,570 forms have so far been received from individual electors seeking inclusion of names in the draft roll.

The draft roll is open for people and parties to file claims and objections till September 1.