Opposition Announces Mega Protest In Mumbai Over 'Irregularities' In Poll Rolls

The Opposition in Maharashtra has announced a massive protest against the Election Commission of India (EC), accusing it of irregularities in the voters' list and a lack of transparency in the electoral process.

The decision to hold the protest, which is being called the 'Virat Morcha', comes after a series of meetings between representatives of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and EC officials. Dissatisfied with the response from the poll body, the Opposition has now decided to take to the streets.

"On November 1, which is a Saturday, a Virat Morcha will be held in Mumbai under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, and senior Congress leaders," announced Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut.

"Lakhs of voters from across the state, who have been deprived of their right to vote, will participate in this morcha," he added.

In the meetings held earlier, the Opposition had raised concerns over discrepancies in the voters' list, irregularities in names and addresses, and the lack of transparency in the verification process. The delegation had also submitted detailed representations to the EC, seeking answers.

"Transparency is key to democracy. We believe the Election Commission is withholding crucial information. Those who wish to safeguard democracy must participate in this Morcha," said NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil.

The joint press conference announcing the protest was attended by senior leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), Congress, MNS, and CPI.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, who returned to the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the Shiv Sena's headquarters, after 24 years for the press conference, said, "The EC has issued instructions to district magistrates, which means it has acknowledged the shortcomings. The MNS will urge all Maharashtrians to join this morcha. We have come together because we want to save democracy."

Raut also referred to a recent statement by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who claimed that nearly 96 lakh fake voters have been added across Maharashtra.



"As Raj Thackeray said, there are almost one crore fake voters in the state. I consider them infiltrators. Just yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah said they'll identify and remove infiltrators from the voter list. We hope he acts on this," he said.