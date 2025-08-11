Advertisement
Congress's Vote Theft Claim "Factually Incorrect": Poll Body

Congress's Vote Theft Claim "Factually Incorrect": Poll Body
"Pure Electoral Rolls strengthen democracy," said the EC (File)
  • The Election Commission called Congress and Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claims factually incorrect
  • The EC issued a factcheck refuting opposition INDIA bloc's protest march allegations on Bihar rolls
  • The EC provided documents and video testimonials from political party representatives supporting transparency
New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Monday described as "factually incorrect" the claims of "vote theft" made by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest march here.

The top poll body issued a "factcheck" on the claims made by the opposition INDIA bloc, which also led earlier in the day led a protest march against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The EC shared a list of documents in support of its claims of transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The evidence included video testimonials of representatives of political parties such as RJD, Congress, and CPI.

The poll authority also shared details of its meetings with representatives of political parties before, on and after publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar, contending that it was committed to the highest degree of transparency at the field level while conducting the SIR exercise.

"Pure Electoral Rolls strengthen democracy," said the EC, which also shared a link to the daily bulletin issued by it since the publication of the draft electoral rolls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

