3 Arrested For Gang-Raping Woman In Bengaluru, Then Robbing Her House

A woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang-raped and robbed at a house in Bengaluru Rural's Gangondanahalli, the police said. The incident happened between 9.15 pm and midnight on Tuesday.

Five men barged into the house after asking the residents to open the door. There were six people in the house.

The police received a distress call at 12.30 am from the elder son of the survivor, following which senior officers rushed to the spot.

"The accused not only committed sexual assault but also took away two mobile phones and Rs 25,000 from the house," Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police CK Baba said.

The police said the woman, who is from Bengal, has been living in the area with two other women, two adults and two children.

The accused have also been identified as residents of the same area.

"The survivor is out of danger. We are examining whether the accused and the survivor were known to each other," Baba added.

Three of the five accused have been identified as Kartik, Glen and Suoyg; they are in custody now. The police said two are on the run and a search is on to catch them.

A special team under the supervision of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been formed to investigate the case. A case of gang-rape and robbery has been filed.