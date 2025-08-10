Congress Turns 'Vote <i>Chori</i>' Allegation Into Campaign Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The Congress launched its "Vote Chori" (vote theft) campaign today, demanding transparency from the Election Commission in maintaining voter rolls. The Commission, though, reiterated its stern stance: "Rahul Gandhi must submit a declaration in response to the earlier notice issued by CEO Karnataka within the stipulated time or apologize to the nation."

The campaign, spearheaded by the Congress's Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleges large-scale electoral fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, particularly in Karnataka's Bangalore Central constituency.

Launched through a dedicated web portal, votechori.in, and a call-in number, the initiative urges citizens to join the fight for "clean voter rolls" and fair elections.

The INDIA Alliance MPs will march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters over alleged SIR and voter list irregularities tomorrow morning.

Led by Rahul Gandhi and others, around 300 MPs may offer arrest if stopped by police at Vijay Chowk considering Delhi police has not been informed about this march as yet.

Campaign Launch and Objectives

The "Vote Chori" campaign debuted on August 10, 2025, with the launch of votechori.in, a platform enabling users to support the demand for machine-readable digital voter lists, download alleged "vote chori proof," report electoral fraud, and receive a digital certificate signed by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Ajay Maken. The certificate endorses Gandhi's call for transparent voter rolls. Supporters can also join by giving a missed call to 9650003420, receiving an SMS link to register.

In a post on X, Mr Gandhi said, "Vote chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote".

"A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them," the post read.

Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote'.



A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections.



Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them.



Join us and... https://t.co/4V9pOpGP68 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2025

The Congress claims over 1 lakh fake voters in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of Bangalore Central enabled the BJP to win the Lok Sabha seat, warning that similar manipulations in 70-100 constituencies could "destroy free elections."

The campaign's website features a video of Mr Gandhi alleging a "huge criminal fraud" in the 2024 polls, accusing the BJP and EC of collusion.

It claims the vote, the foundation of Indian democracy, is under "systematic attack" by the BJP, with the complicity of the commission.

Congress leaders and supporters have promoted the campaign on social media, sharing certificates and amplifying claims of electoral malpractice.

The Allegations

The campaign follows Rahul Gandhi's August 7 press conference at the party headquarters, where he alleged the BJP manipulated over 1,00,250 votes in Mahadevapura through duplicate voters, invalid addresses (for example "House Number 0"), bulk registrations, invalid photographs, and Form 6 misuse.

The Congress claims these irregularities secured the BJP's victory in Bangalore Central by a 32,707-vote margin, despite it winning six of seven assembly segments.

Rahul ji's mega expose was based on ECI's own data. So now, after he has caught you red-handed, you want him to "provide the relevant documents"?



Let's be crystal clear - the data is YOUR OWN VOTER LIST.



You refuse to give electronically readable voter lists.



You block access... https://t.co/KcpqF51FHh — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 10, 2025

The party also alleges similar issues in Bihar, citing 269 voters at one address in Muzaffarpur and 247 in Jamui.

The Election Commission's Response

In a statement today following a notice from the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the Commission reiterated its demand that Rahul Gandhi submit a signed declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, with details of alleged ineligible voters or issue a public apology.

The commission, via its voter education wing ECISVEEP, labelled Mr Gandhi's claims "false and misleading" on X, noting that voter rolls are available in PDF format but withheld in machine-readable form to prevent misuse, citing privacy concerns and legal precedents.

The BJP has dismissed the campaign as a political stunt. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia urged the Congress to file election petitions instead of making unverified claims.

What INDIA Bloc Says

Congress allies, including the Trinamool Congress and other INDIA bloc members, have supported the campaign, planning a "Matdata Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar starting September 1 to highlight electoral issues.

Does It Affect Bihar Polls

The "Vote Chori" campaign escalates Congress's challenge to the Election Commission's credibility ahead of Bihar's assembly elections.

By launching a public portal and encouraging mass participation, the party seeks to turn allegations of voter fraud into a measurable show of support. The campaign's timing, following Mr Gandhi's press conference and an INDIA bloc meeting on August 7, suggests a strategic push to unify Opposition forces and pressure the EC.

However, with the Election Commission demanding a formal declaration or apology, the campaign faces scrutiny over its evidence.

The upcoming "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar will test its momentum in shaping public and political discourse on electoral transparency.