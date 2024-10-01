Heading To The Beach? Don't Forget These 8 Must-Have Items For The Perfect Vacation

Use this checklist to make sure your beach vacation is A-1. (Photo: iStock)

If you're not a mountain person, then you're definitely a beach person. There's something magical about the ocean breeze, the soft sand under your feet, and the sound of crashing waves. But to fully enjoy your beach holiday, you need to pack smart. And no, we're not just talking about flip-flops - though they're important too! For times like these, we've curated a special list to make your seaside getaway a breeze (pun intended!). Ready to pack like a pro? Then read on to find out what should go in your (waterproof) travel bag.

Here Are 8 Items Will Make Your Beach Holidays So Much Better:

1. Sand-Resistant Beach Towel

Leave your regular towels at home. If you hate bringing half the beach back to your hotel room, buy yourself a sand-resistant beach towel. These towels are made with quick-dry materials and are designed to shake off sand easily. Plus, they dry faster than the standard cotton ones. These towels are lightweight and fold down small, so you can pack your favourite snacks into your beach bag without worrying about space.

2. Waterproof Phone Pouch

No one wants their phone drenched in seawater. So, what's the solution? Carry a waterproof phone pouch! This little genius keeps your phone safe from water, sand, and even sunscreen while you click those Insta-worthy beach pictures. Most pouches are touchscreen-friendly, so you won't even have to take your phone out to scroll. Plus, these waterproof pouches float, so you can easily take them into the water to click those azure shots!

3. Portable Beach Umbrella

No, we're not talking about regular umbrellas for rain or sun. The beach umbrella has an anchor that settles in the sand and doesn't fly away when strong winds come in. If you browse the market, you'll find portable beach umbrellas that are sturdy, lightweight, and offer UV protection for extra sun safety. Plus, you can store all sorts of items under this umbrella to prevent them from heating up.

4. Reusable Water Bottle With a Filter

Stay hydrated without the hassle! A reusable water bottle with a built-in filter is perfect for long beach days. You can refill it anytime, and the filter ensures you're sipping clean, purified water all day. No need to carry heavy bottles or spend money every time you're thirsty. Plus, many bottles today are insulated, so you can enjoy cold water even while the sun beats down on you!

5. UV-Protective Beachwear

Sun protection isn't just limited to sunscreen; UV-protective beachwear is here to save your skin from some embarrassment. Whether it's a beach suit, a wide-brimmed hat, or protective shoes, these items are made from fabric designed to block harmful UV rays. Trust us, it's a stylish and smart way to protect your skin, especially if you want to extend your beach time.

6. Inflatable Lounger

Don't want to sit on a beach towel all day? Carry an inflatable lounger instead. These loungers flatten for easy packing, but once filled with air, they offer a super comfy seat to chill on. No more dragging heavy beach chairs through the sand. With inflatable loungers, you can relax anywhere.

7. Sunscreen

Okay, sunscreen is a no-brainer, but choose reef-safe sunscreen. Why? It won't just protect your skin from harmful UV rays, but it also helps preserve coral reefs, which are often damaged by traditional sunscreens. When shopping, look for mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they're better for both your skin and the environment.

8. Swimming Goggles + Sunglasses

Let's admit it, saltwater in your eyes isn't fun... and neither is squinting through the sun. That's why packing both swimming goggles and a stylish pair of sunglasses is a must. Goggles let you enjoy underwater adventures without the sting, while sunglasses shield your eyes from harsh UV rays onshore. If you've got polarized lenses, that's a bonus-they cut through the glare and give you a crystal-clear view of the beach!

