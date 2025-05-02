The Ultimate Beach Holiday Packing List: 9 Essentials You'll Actually Use

There's nothing worse than showing up at a dreamy seaside destination, only to realise you've forgotten the basics — or worse, packed five pairs of sandals but no sunscreen. Whether you're jetting off to the Amalfi Coast or hopping down to Goa for a weekend, smart packing can make or break your beach holiday. Tthe right beach bag lineup can turn a sun-soaked day into something close to perfection. And no, we're not talking about just sunscreen and swimwear. Here's a no-nonsense checklist of beach must-haves that'll keep you comfy, sun-protected and stylish, without overstuffing your suitcase.

Here Are 9 Essentials For Your Next Beach Holiday:

1. Quick-Drying Microfibre Towel

Standard beach towels are bulky, heavy, and take forever to dry. A microfibre towel, on the other hand, is lightweight, folds up small, and dries in a flash. Plus, it doesn't cling onto every grain of sand. Ideal if you're moving from beach to brunch or just hate the soggy mess of traditional towels.

2. Waterproof Phone Pouch

It only takes one rogue wave or a slip of the hand to turn your phone into a pricey paperweight. A clear, waterproof pouch will let you take photos, scroll playlists, or read your e-book without exposing your device to sand and salt. It's not glamorous — but you'll be grateful when your phone survives that beach day intact.

3. Reef-Safe, High-SPF Sunscreen

Photo: Pexels

You'd be surprised how many people forget to bring a proper sunscreen. You'll need a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. But make sure it's reef-safe — many traditional sunscreens contain chemicals that damage marine ecosystems. A mineral-based formula is gentler on both skin and sea life, and won't sting your eyes while you're mid-swim.

4. Comfortable, Versatile Sandals

Whether you're strolling the promenade or heading to a sunset dinner, a solid pair of sandals goes the distance. Choose something breathable, lightweight, and water-resistant — ideally with enough grip for rocky paths and enough style to pass in a cafe. Steer clear of flimsy flip-flops that offer zero support.

5. A Sun Hat That Means Business

Cute bucket hats and straw fedoras are fun, but the real MVP is a wide-brimmed hat that actually blocks the sun. Go for one that's breathable and has a brim wide enough to shade your face, ears, and neck. Some hats even come with built-in UV protection for extra peace of mind.

6. Entertainment (Books, Music or Podcasts)

Photo: Pexels

If you're banking on Wi-Fi at the beach, you're playing a risky game. Load your e-reader, playlist or podcast queue in advance, so you're not stuck refreshing a blank screen. Whether you're a fan of light summer reads or just want a chill soundtrack, plan ahead so the vibe stays uninterrupted.

7. Roomy, Lightweight Beach Bag

A beach bag needs to be more than just stylish — it should be roomy, easy to clean, and have enough compartments to keep your sunscreen separate from your snacks. Choose one made of fabric that can stand up to sun and sand, and preferably with a zip to keep everything secure when the wind picks up.

8. Insulated Water Bottle

Staying hydrated under the sun is non-negotiable, and an insulated bottle is your secret weapon. It keeps water icy for hours — even in scorching temperatures-and helps cut down on single-use plastic. Ideal for long beach days, picnics, or simply saving money on overpriced drinks.

9. After-Sun Lotion

Even if you've been diligent with the SPF, the sun, salt, and wind can dry out your skin. A cooling, hydrating after-sun lotion is perfect for post-beach pampering. Look for one with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or coconut oil to calm redness, rehydrate, and help maintain a healthy-looking tan.