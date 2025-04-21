7 Wildly Unique Beaches Around The World For Your Bucket List

Sure, white-sand beaches with turquoise waters are great — but let's be honest, they all start to look the same after a while. If you're craving coastlines that feel straight out of a dream (or a glitch in the Matrix), you're in for a treat. From a glowing beach in the Maldives to one in India where the sea literally disappears, this list is packed with places that'll have you questioning reality in the best way. These beaches don't just offer a tan — they come with wild stories, weird science, and serious photo cred. Here are seven of the most unique beaches on Earth.

Here Are 7 Unique Beaches Around The World:

1. Vaadhoo Island, Maldives: The Beach That Glows At Night

At first glance, Vaadhoo in the Maldives seems like your standard luxe beach destination — until night falls. Then, something magical happens. Tiny marine organisms called bioluminescent phytoplankton light up the shore, creating a surreal, starry reflection in the water. It's not a guarantee every night, but come during late summer to early autumn, and you might catch the sea lighting up like a galaxy beneath your feet. A moonlit swim here is the kind of thing you'll remember forever (and, yes, it's as dreamy for Instagram as it sounds).

2. Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas: Where The Sand Is Blush-Toned

This isn't a filter — it's real. Located on Harbour Island, the three-mile stretch of Pink Sands Beach lives up to its name. The pastel-pink colour comes from crushed coral and tiny marine creatures called foraminifera that have reddish-pink shells. Beyond its unusual hue, the beach is also known for calm, shallow waters and horseback rides along the shore. It's no wonder celebrities quietly jet off here when they're after something a little off-the-grid but still luxurious.

3. Chandipur Beach, Odisha, India: The Beach That Disappears

Now, this one's trippy. At Chandipur Beach in eastern India, the sea literally vanishes twice a day. During low tide, the water recedes up to five kilometres into the Bay of Bengal, exposing vast stretches of the seabed. You can actually walk along the ocean floor — and spot tiny red crabs and sea shells as you go. Timing is everything here, so check tide charts before you visit. It's one of India's lesser-known coastal secrets, but that only adds to the charm.

4. Glass Beach, California, USA: A Shoreline Made Of Sea Glass

Located in Fort Bragg, this once-dumped-on beach is now a glittering display of nature's recycling. Decades of discarded glass bottles and jars were broken down by the waves and polished into millions of smooth, colourful sea glass pebbles. While collecting the glass is illegal (leave it for others to enjoy), walking on this kaleidoscope of a beach is a rare and surprisingly beautiful experience — just don't go barefoot.

5. Hot Water Beach, New Zealand: Dig Your Own Spa Pool

In the Coromandel Peninsula, there's a beach where you can dig your own hot tub — literally. Beneath the sand of Hot Water Beach run natural underground thermal springs. Two hours on either side of low tide, visitors armed with shovels dig into the wet sand and create steamy DIY spas right by the ocean. It's a bit of a tourist hotspot, so get there early if you want a good spot (and pack a bucket to cool things down — it can get really hot).

6. Punalu'u Black Sand Beach, Hawaii: For Jet-Black Volcanic Sands

Forget golden shores — Punalu'u Beach on Hawaii's Big Island is covered in dramatic, jet-black sand made from cooled lava. The stark contrast of dark sand against the turquoise waves is breathtaking, but that's not the only reason people come here. This beach is also a popular resting spot for endangered green sea turtles. Just remember, it's illegal to touch or harass them (and they bite). Respect the wildlife, take a million photos, and leave nothing but footprints.

7. Pig Beach, Exuma, Bahamas: Yes, There Are Actual Pigs

