12 Stunning Blue Flag Beaches In India That Are Pure Coastal Bliss

India's coastline stretches over 7,500 km, offering some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. But not all sandy shores are created equal! If you're after pristine waters, clean sands, and eco-friendly tourism, Blue Flag beaches are where you should be heading. The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised label awarded to beaches that meet strict environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards. India currently boasts 12 Blue Flag-certified beaches, each offering something unique — whether it's serene landscapes, adventure sports, or just a peaceful spot to unwind. These Blue Flag beaches in India deserve a place on your (beach-y) bucket list.

Here Are 12 Blue Flag Beaches In India For Guilt-Free Relaxation:

1. Shivrajpur Beach, Gujarat

A slice of paradise near Dwarka, Shivrajpur Beach is known for its powdery white sand and crystal-clear water. Ideal for swimming and snorkelling, this beach also boasts great dolphin-spotting opportunities. The best part? The shallow waters make it a safe choice for families with kids.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

2. Padubidri Beach, Karnataka

Tucked between Udupi and Mangalore, Padubidri Beach is a pristine stretch that's ideal for long walks and quiet sunsets. The well-maintained facilities and clear waters make it a favourite among locals and tourists alike. Don't forget to try the local Mangalorean cuisine while you're here!

Best Time To Visit: November to February

Padubidri Beach. Photo: iStock

3. Ghoghla Beach, Diu

Diu is often overshadowed by Goa, but Ghoghla Beach makes a strong case for why it shouldn't be. This beach is clean, peaceful, and less crowded — ideal for those looking to unwind without the usual beach-party chaos. There are also plenty of shacks offering fresh seafood and refreshing coconut water.

Best Time To Visit: November to February

4. Kovalam Beach, Tamil Nadu

Not to be confused with Kerala's famous Kovalam, this lesser-known Kovalam Beach near Chennai is a peaceful retreat with soft sands and calm waves. It's a great alternative to the busier Marina Beach if you want some quiet time by the sea.

Best Time To Visit: November to February

Kovalam Beach. Photo: iStock

5. Kappad Beach, Kerala

Famous for its historical significance — this is where Vasco da Gama first landed in India — Kappad Beach blends history with natural beauty. The serene backwaters nearby add to its charm, making it a must-visit for those who love peaceful surroundings.

Best Time To Visit: September to March

6. Eden Beach, Puducherry

True to its name, Eden Beach is a little slice of heaven. Located near the serene town of Puducherry, it's a great spot for kayaking, paddleboarding, and just soaking in the relaxed vibes. The eco-friendly facilities and clear waters make it one of the best beaches in South India.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Eden Beach. Photo: iStock

7. Rushikonda Beach, Andhra Pradesh

If you love water sports, Rushikonda Beach near Visakhapatnam should be on your radar. Known for its golden sands and strong waves, it's a hotspot for surfing, jet skiing, and parasailing. The beach is well-maintained, offering a clean and safe environment for visitors.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

8. Golden Beach, Odisha

Located in Puri, Golden Beach is one of the cleanest and most well-maintained beaches on the east coast. Its proximity to the famous Jagannath Temple makes it a great stop for those on a spiritual journey. The golden sands and rolling waves make for a postcard-perfect setting.

Best Time To Visit: October to February

Golden Beach. Photo: iStock

9. Kasarkod Beach, Karnataka

Also known as Eco Beach, Kasarkod is a hidden gem on Karnataka's coastline. Surrounded by lush greenery and boasting golden sands, it's perfect for a relaxing getaway. Unlike more commercialised beaches, Kasarkod offers a tranquil escape where you can soak up nature in peace.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

10. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Often ranked among Asia's best beaches, Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island is a tropical paradise. Think turquoise waters, soft white sand, and swaying palm trees. It's the perfect spot for sunbathing, swimming, or just doing nothing at all.

Best Time To Visit: October to April

Radhanagar Beach. Photo: iStock

11. Kadmat Beach, Lakshadweep

A paradise for beach lovers, Kadmat Beach is known for its turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and powdery white sand. It's a top pick for snorkelling and scuba diving, offering a glimpse of Lakshadweep's stunning marine life. If you're looking for a peaceful getaway far from crowded tourist spots, this is the place to be.

Best Time To Visit: October to April

12. Minicoy Thundi Beach, Lakshadweep

A hidden paradise in Lakshadweep, Minicoy Thundi Beach is known for its pristine white sand, turquoise waters, and vibrant coral reefs. The calm, shallow waters make it perfect for snorkelling and swimming, while the peaceful surroundings offer a relaxing escape from the crowds.

Best Time To Visit: October to April