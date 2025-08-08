"The Way Trump Spoke About PM Modi...": Ex US Official Slams 50% Tariffs

After US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, citing New Delhi's imports of Russian crude, a wave of criticism has come from both sides of the American political spectrum.

Kurt Campbell, former US Deputy Secretary of State, criticised Trump's tariffs on India in an interview with CNBC International. He said that the US-India relationship is now under threat because of the tariffs.

"America's most important relationship in the 21st century is with India. Much of that is now at risk," he said. "The way President Trump has spoken about India and PM Modi has put the Indian government in a difficult position."

He went on to advise India that, "Prime Minister Modi should not bend the knee to President Trump."

He said that the US pressuring India about its relationship with Russia could prove to be counterproductive. "If you tell India that it has to sacrifice its relationship with Russia, then Indian strategists are going to do the exact opposite" Campbell said.

He highlighted that the most important relationship for the United States going into the 21st century in technology, education and military cooperation is the relationship between the United States and India, adding that "much of that is now at risk".

The US statement department on Thursday stated that "India is a strategic partner" and that the US is engaging with India in "full and frank dialogue" even as relations between the two countries continue to witness tension amid the tariff dispute.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports.

