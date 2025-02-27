10 Best Beaches In The World For 2025, Report Reveals

Tripadvisor, the popular travel guidance website, recently announced the names of the world's best beaches selected as part of the Travellers' Choice Awards for 2025. "The prestigious list is based on a comprehensive analysis of global beach reviews on Tripadvisor over the last year," the company noted. The ratings have been given by people who have visited the beaches and shared their experiences on the site. Elafonissi Beach, located on the southwest coast of Crete, has topped the global list. From the pink sands of Greece to the pristine waters of the Caribbean, here are the beaches that emerged as the winners:

Here Are Top 10 Beaches Around The World For 2025, As Per Tripadvisor

1. Elafonissi Beach, Greece

Elafonissi Beach in Crete is famous for its mesmerising pink-hued sands and stunning turquoise waters. In addition to exploring the waves, visitors can lounge around the shallow lagoons, hike through the surrounding dunes, or simply bask under the warm Mediterranean sun.

2. Banana Beach, Thailand

Tucked away on Phuket's western coast, Banana Beach is known for its vibrant marine life and water activities. It is a secluded paradise that offers visitors a serene retreat from the more bustling tourist spots. The clear, warm waters are perfect for snorkelling among coral reefs. Beachside massages are also available nearby.

3. Eagle Beach, Aruba

Eagle Beach in Oranjestad is famed for its expansive stretches of white sand and its two iconic fofoti trees. The azure waters provide ideal conditions for swimming, paddleboarding and other sports. As one of the widest beaches in Aruba, it offers ample space for relaxation and picturesque sunset views. One can also find many turtle nests on Eagle Beach, as four species of sea turtles nest in Aruba.

4. Siesta Beach, Florida

Siesta Beach located on Siesta Key boasts quartz-crystal powdery sand that remains cool underfoot. The quartz sand is a distinctive characteristic, as it is said to be millions of years old and originated from the Appalachian Mountains. Siesta Beach is a family-friendly destination with gentle waves and clear waters. There are numerous beachfront accommodations, eating joints and other attractions that make it a worthwhile getaway spot.

5. Praia da Falesia, Portugal

The name "Praia da Falesia" translates to "the cliff beach." It is a six-kilometre stretch characterised by dramatic red and ochre cliffs that beautifully contrast with the golden sands and blue Atlantic Ocean. The beach offers awe-inspiring vistas at every turn and is divided into several smaller sections. Its waters are suitable for swimming and surfing.

6. Playa Varadero, Cuba

One of Cuba's most stunning beaches, the Playa Varadero is famous for its uninterrupted 20-kilometer stretch of golden white shores and warm waters. Visitors can enjoy various water sports, go sailing, play games on the beach or simply take a long walk. The spot's gentle slope and calm seas allow opportunities for both relaxation and adventure.

7. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic

Lined with palm trees and bordered by vibrant coral reefs, Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana boasts a picturesque setting complemented by luxurious resorts. With different kinds of excursions available, including catamaran cruises and diving adventures, visitors can always find something to indulge in here. Water sports enthusiasts especially love to throng to this beach.

8. Playa de Muro Beach, Spain

Playa de Muro in Mallorca has fine white sands and crystal-clear shallow waters. The beach is backed by pine forests, offering a scenic backdrop for sunbathing and picnics. Thanks to a range of facilities on the spot as well as nearby restaurants, it has become a convenient and cherished spot for family outings.

9. Kelingking Beach, Indonesia

Accessible via a steep hike, Kelingking Beach rewards adventurers with breathtaking views of towering cliffs and a secluded shoreline. Located on the island of Nusa Penida, this spot dazzles with its turquoise waters and lush green cliffs. While the descent is challenging, the pristine beach has nevertheless become a bucket-list destination.

10. Myrtos Beach, Greece

Myrtos Beach, nestled amidst towering marble cliffs, is known for its dazzling white pebbles and cool blue waters. It is located in the region of Pylaros on the Kefalonia Island. The beach's distinctive curved shape and stunning natural beauty have made it a favourite subject for photographers. Visitors can enjoy swimming in the pristine Ionian waters or simply admire the panoramic vistas.

