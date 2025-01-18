Delhi Ranked 8th Best "Culture Destination" In The World By Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the popular travel guidance website, recently announced the results of its Travellers' Choice Awards for 2025. The company revealed that the rankings are compiled on the basis of "more than 1 billion reviews and opinions" on its site. It aims to spotlight destinations with the highest ratings and reviews from global travellers over the past year, with insights from people who have had firsthand experiences. Among the many rankings, an Indian city made it to the top 10 entries on one list: the "Best Culture Destinations" around the globe. This list "celebrates destinations bursting with vibrant arts scenes and rich in heritage that are inspiring travellers across the world," as per Trip Advisor.

The website makes note of the "chaotic and colourful" characteristics of Delhi, mentioning spots such as the Chandni Chowk market, the Haus Khas Village, Lodi Colony, and others. It further states, "The capital city and its surrounds have an incredible history, as you can tell from the sheer number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites." Delhi was ranked 8th worldwide. Check out the full list below:

These Are The 10 Best Cultural Destinations In The World For 2025, According To TripAdvisor

1. Bali, Indonesia

2. Hanoi, Vietnam

3. London, U.K.

4. Marrakech, Morocco

5. Rome, Italy

6. Cusco, Peru

7. Kathmandu, Nepal

8. New Delhi, India

9. Crete, Greece

10. Siem Reap, Cambodia

The Travellers' Choice Awards 'Best of the Best Destinations' has other categories too, including Top Destinations, Trending Destinations, Food Destinations, Honeymoon Destinations, Solo Travel Destinations, etc. London has been crowned the top destination in the world for this year. The UK capital has dethroned Dubai, which held the top spot since 2022. London has also earned accolades as the second-best Food Destination globally. The other destinations in the top 5 for this year are Bali, Dubai, Sicily and Paris.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Also Read: Assam Secures 4th Place In New York Times' List Of Top 52 Destinations For 2025

Osaka (Japan) has been named the No. 1 Trending Destination in the World for 2025. This list is "based on year-on-year growth of reviews," as per Tripadvisor. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was ranked 2nd and Buenos Aires (Argentina) was ranked 3rd. The list of the Best Solo Travel Destinations was topped by the South Korean capital. It was followed by Kathmandu (Nepal) and Cusco (Peru). Mauritius, Bali, Maldives, Hoi An and Phuket were named the best 5 Best Honeymoon Destinations in the world.

The data used for the compilation of the 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destinations were collected from Tripadvisor between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.