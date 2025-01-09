10 Safest Destinations In India For Solo Women Travellers

Travelling solo as a woman is liberating, exhilarating, and well, a little nerve-wracking too at times. But with the right choices, your trip can be empowering, unforgettable, and, most importantly, safe. Whether you're chasing the hills, seeking spiritual calm or holistic wellness, or looking for bustling shopping streets filled with colour and charm, there are places across India that cater beautifully to solo women travellers. Here's a roundup of ten destinations where you can feel safe while soaking up all the good vibes these gorgeous locations have to offer.

Also Read: Where To Chase Cherry Blossoms In India This Season

Here Are 10 Safest Indian Destinations For Solo Women Travellers:

1. Puducherry

Puducherry is as laid-back as it gets. This little French-inspired town on India's east coast has a calming vibe that makes it ideal for solo women. The streets are clean, the locals are used to travellers, and the beaches are a dream for unwinding. Spend your mornings at yoga sessions near Auroville, enjoy lazy afternoons hopping between cute cafes, and end the day walking along Promenade Beach without a worry in the world.

City Palace in Jaipur. Photo: Instagram/sammcclendon

2. Jaipur

The Pink City isn't just about palaces and forts. It's also about its people-their warmth and openness make it one of the most welcoming destinations for solo women. Take your time exploring iconic spots like the City Palace and Hawa Mahal, knowing the bustling streets are full of friendly locals and fellow travellers. Bonus: Many boutique hotels in Jaipur cater specifically to women travellers, giving you a comforting place to rest after a day of sightseeing.

3. Rishikesh

There's something about Rishikesh that draws people in, and for women travelling solo, it's a match made in heaven. The vibe is calm, the streets are alive with yoga enthusiasts and seekers, and the safety factor is strong. Whether you're spending your days meditating by the Ganges or flying down its rapids on a rafting trip, Rishikesh is a place where solo travellers feel embraced rather than out of place.

The breathtaking misty meadows of Munnar. Photo: Instagram/say_naaa

4. Munnar

Munnar in Kerala feels like a green bubble of calm. The tea plantations here stretch as far as the eye can see, and the locals are welcoming without being intrusive. It's the kind of place where you can hike during the day and curl up with a book at night, feeling completely at ease. Crime rates are low, and the hospitality is unbeatable — what more could a solo traveller ask for?

5. Mysore

Mysore offers a balance of culture and calm that's perfect for solo women. The city is small enough to navigate easily but rich in experiences. Spend your mornings soaking up the grandeur of the Mysore Palace and your evenings shopping for silk or sandalwood at Devaraja Market. The best part? Mysore's locals are incredibly kind and helpful, making it a city where you can feel at home, even if it's your first visit.

Get lost in the mystical energy of Varanasi's ghats. Photo: Instagram/varanasipic

6. Varanasi

Varanasi can feel intense at first, but it's also deeply rewarding. Stick to the main areas near the Ghats, where the streets are alive with spiritual energy and constant activity. Solo women will find safety in the crowds and comfort in the city's timeless rituals. Whether you're witnessing the evening Aarti by the river or chatting with locals over chai, Varanasi is an experience like no other.

7. Udaipur

Udaipur, often called the City of Lakes, is a dream for solo women travellers. The city's elegance isn't just in its palaces and waterfront views; it's also in how safe and accessible it feels. From boating on Lake Pichola to enjoying traditional Rajasthani performances at Bagore Ki Haveli, you'll find plenty to do in a setting that feels welcoming and secure.

Shillong is full of hidden natural gems.Photo: Instagram/meerakharkongor

8. Shillong

Shillong might not be the first place you think of, but once you've been there, you'll wonder why it wasn't. The capital of Meghalaya feels progressive and safe, with a creative energy that's hard to resist. The locals are respectful, the streets are lively, and there's a mix of nature and culture to keep you busy. Don't miss the live music at cafes — it's a city that knows how to keep you entertained.

9. Alleppey

Kerala's Alleppey is all about slowing down. Rent a houseboat, drift through the backwaters, and let the world melt away. The people here are known for their hospitality, and solo women travellers often praise how relaxed and safe the experience feels. Add in fresh seafood and golden sunsets, and you've got yourself a picture-perfect destination.

Also Read: 5 Tips To Train Your Brain Before A Challenging Trek

10. Hampi

Hampi is like stepping into a time machine, but with all the comforts a modern traveller needs. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is famous for its stunning ruins, but it's also loved for its chilled-out cafes and backpacker vibe. Women travelling solo will find the place safe, friendly, and easy to explore on foot or bicycle.

So ladies, just let go of the fear, grab that backpack, and hit the road — it's your time to shine!