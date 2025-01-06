Where To Chase Cherry Blossoms In India This Season

No other place in the world does spring quite like Japan - the candy pink cherry blossoms blanketing the country with their soft splendour under brilliant blue skies and breathtaking backdrops are what the world arrives here for. Hanami, as they call it, is the term dedicated to experiencing the glory of cherry blossoms to the fullest. But did you know that you don't need to travel all the way to Japan to enjoy this magical sight? Even here in India, there are places where you can witness the blooming of sakura (cherry blossom trees) during the much-anticipated Cherry Blossoms season in India.

From Shillong to Himachal Pradesh, several regions come alive with these stunning flowers, making it a must-see spectacle for nature lovers. If you've ever wondered where to find Cherry Blossoms in India, we're taking you on a trail through our country so you can enjoy your very own hanami experience with some of the best cherry blossom views right at home!

The Best Cherry Blossom Experiences In India:

1. Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong doesn't just occasionally flirt with cherry blossoms—the fairytale-like romance between the two blooms every season, and believe us when we say it's a spectacle. Being the official host to India's only cherry blossom festival (think live music, traditional Khasi cuisine, themed games, and inspired cocktails), Shillong has become the go-to Indian destination when it comes to experiencing hanami. Come winter, clusters of soft pink cherry blossoms take all over the Khasi Hills, hinting at the arrival of spring, and the city slowly transforms into a pastel dream, with pink blooms lining streets, parks, and hillsides. Ward's Lake is the spot to be, where blossoms form a stunning contrast against the serene waters.

Gorgeous sakura blooms taking over the streets of Kohima, Nagaland. Photo: Instagram/east.mojo

2. Kohima, Nagaland

Nagaland might already be famous for its Hornbill Festival and elusive tribal groups, but it's also a secret haven for cherry blossoms. Kohima bursts into pink brilliance every November, with the Kohima War Cemetery and Kohima Botanical Garden offering unexpectedly gorgeous backdrops for the blooms. While you're there, take a moment to soak in the city's rich culture. Local cafés and bakeries whip up cherry blossom-themed treats during the season. It's not just a feast for the eyes—it's a feast for the taste buds too. Cherry blossoms can also be found in abundance across Khuzama village and Dzukou Valley in Nagaland.

3. Himachal Pradesh

Not too far away, amidst the little hamlets of Himachal Pradesh, a real treat awaits. The orchards in Mashobra offer cherry blossom sightings along with that of apricot, peach, plum, apple, and pear trees. Stroll through farms and paths filled with swathes of pastel pink, white, and purple blooms. Drive down to remote orchard towns, and places like Naldhera, Kotgarh, Kumarsain, and Palampur serve as a picturesque base for your cherry blossom adventures in the region. Take a hike to Narkanda where cherry blossoms bloom next to a variety of flowers. You can spot cherry blossoms at Dharamshala too, a backpacker's paradise. Interestingly, the wild Himalayan cherry trees, also known locally as Padmakh, are in full bloom during autumn. Imagine sipping chai at a cosy hilltop café while the prettiest of sakura blooms sway in the breeze—bliss!

Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Himachal Pradesh. Photo: Instagram/zostel

4. Sikkim

Sikkim's cherry blossom season, peaking in late November, is straight-up magical. The capital, Gangtok, feels like it's been sprinkled with candyfloss as the blossoms take over the streets and hills. For a more immersive experience, head to the Yumthang Valley, also known as the Valley of Flowers in the Northeast India. Or visit the Temi Tea Estate in South Sikkim, spanning over 177 hectares, famous for offering the perfect cherry-blossom vistas with Mt. Khangchendzonga piercing the sky in the backdrop. Another little hamlet called Ravangla, a 45-minute drive from the tea estate, is blessed with cobbled lanes lined with sakuras.

5. Jammu & Kashmir

The spring season transforms this heavenly region into a mesmerising spectacle of pink hues. Areas such as Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Baramulla, and Shopian come alive with the delicate beauty of these blossoms. A standout attraction is the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, nestled at the base of the Zabarwan Range. Renowned as Asia's largest tulip garden, it bursts into colour with cherry blossoms and vibrant tulips during spring, offering breathtaking views of Dal Lake. For those keen on capturing the charm of these pink blooms, this garden is an ideal spot. Additionally, Badamwari Garden, located in the heart of Srinagar, is another must-see destination, featuring almond and cherry trees that enhance its serene beauty.

Bonus Tips For Your Cherry Blossom Chase:

1. Timing Is Everything

The bloom period is short-lived, so keep an eye on local updates. The flowers usually stick around for two to three weeks at most.

2. Plan For Crowds

Popular spots like Shillong's Ward's Lake and Bengaluru's Cubbon Park can get packed. Arrive early to claim your slice of pink heaven.

3. Pack Smart

Comfortable shoes, a good camera, and allergy meds (for those sensitive to pollen) are non-negotiables.