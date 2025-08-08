Himachal 'Jodidar' Brothers Break Silence Over Marrying The Same Woman

The two Himachal Pradesh brothers who married the same woman have defended their decision, saying the public criticism did not affect them, adding they took pride in the centuries-old tradition of the Hatti clan.

The Negi brothers of Shillai's Thindo family married Sunita Chauhan from Kunhat village under the traditional polyandrous custom, 'Jodidar Pratha.' The decision, they explained, underlined the significance of 'Jodidara,' the regional word for fraternal polyandry, and went beyond personal conviction.

In a video posted to Facebook, Pradeep Negi said the tradition had been followed for generations and would continue. "I don't care that some people are abusing us on social media," Pradeep said.

He added that the "Jodidar Pratha" was not exclusive to their region; it exists in Jaunsar-Bawar, Uttarakhand, where both grooms trade garlands with the same woman at such marriages.

Kapil Negi, his brother, explained that their marriage was voluntary, compared to forced marriages in certain places. This arrangement was acceptable to both brothers and their wife, and their families were completely in favour of the marriage.

"I will keep advocating for our traditions and culture. Individuals unfamiliar with our customs are also attempting to express their opinions. All of us agreed to this marriage, and our family and society are pleased," Pradeep continued.

Pradeep said that they hailed from a low-income family with little property and no ambition for stardom. "We didn't get married to make headlines," his brother Kapil said.

"The sole purpose of this marriage is to remain together and continue to love each other. We ask people not to criticise us because we have our own lives and we are content with them," Pradeep concluded.

The wedding took place at Shillai hamlet, in the Trans-Giri region of the Sirmaur district. Commencing on July 12, the marriage ceremony took place over three vibrant days, marked by dances, local folk songs, and the distinct flair of a communal celebration.

The age-old custom has long been followed for its ability to prevent ancestral land from being divided, a major issue for highland farming communities. The eldest brother is often acknowledged as the legal father of the kids born in such marriages.