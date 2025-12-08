Missing For 15 Years, Ex-Soldier Reunites With Family After Viral Video

A former soldier, missing for 15 years, has returned home to his family in Ghartholi village of Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur district.

Baldev Kumar, who left home years ago in search of work, went missing and was presumed dead by his family. Despite extensive search and police reports, he couldn't be traced, leaving the family devastated.

Three days ago, a family in Bikaner, Rajasthan, shared a video of an unidentified man on social media, asking to identify him. The video reached Sapna Kumari in Sujanpur, who shared it locally, before Baldev Kumar's family watched it.

They were stunned. For the first time in 15 years, they caught a glimpse of their long-lost son and his identity was confirmed.

Baldev Kumar's family travelled to Bikaner to meet with him. The Rajasthani family revealed they had been caring for him for years. The man came back home with his family, where villagers welcomed him with drums and trumpets.

The family thanked Sapna Kumari, Gaurav Jain, and the family who made this miracle possible. They said that social media healed a 15-year-old wound, and the family got back their lost son.

Earlier, a man from Uttar Pradesh, missing since 2018, a year after marrying and having a child, was spotted on social media with another woman. His wife claimed he remarried and that his family knew but did not reveal the truth.

Police confirmed an FIR was filed when he went missing, and his wife later submitted a petition after verifying he was alive.