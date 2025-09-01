Married UP Man Missing Since 2018 Seen On Instagram Reels With Another Woman

He got married, had a child with his wife and then disappeared for years until being spotted on a random Instagram reel with another woman.

Jitendra Kumar, from Atamau village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, married Sheelu from Murarnagar in 2017. When he went missing soon after the birth of their son, a police complaint was filed in April 2018, searches were conducted, but he couldn't be traced.

His relatives even accused Sheelu's family of being involved in his disappearance. And now Sheelu, who has been living in her maternal home with her son, saw Jitendra on social media reels in Ludhiana with another woman. Several reels have since gone viral.

She claimed her husband has remarried and is living with the other woman. She added that even his family was aware of the situation, but did not reveal anything.

"I got married in 2017 according to all rituals and customs. I have a son," Sheelu told NDTV. "My husband went missing. His family had filed an FIR, which I was not aware of, nor were my relatives. Now, I have found out through reels that he is living in Ludhiana, making reels with another woman, and has even married her."

Sheelu added, "His family had accused my family of killing their son, but the truth is that his family conspired against me. They played a game with me and are misleading me even today."

Assistant Superintendent of Police Nripendra Kumar said, "They were married. One year after the wedding, he left home without informing anyone, following which an FIR was filed at the police station."

He added that Sheelu recently submitted a petition at Sandila police station, where the original missing complaint was filed, after confirming her husband was alive through the videos. "An investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken," he said.