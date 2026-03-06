Delhi Man Killed As 2 Families Clash After Water Balloon Hits Woman On Holi

A 26-year-old man was killed in an alleged clash between two families in JJ Colony area in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

The incident sparked tensions in the area with protests at the local police station seeking swift action against those involved, while a large crowd gathered outside the residence of the accused and allegedly tried to attack the house, prompting police intervention.

Preliminary information suggests the dispute was triggered by a stray splash from a balloon filled with coloured water, police said.

The victim, identified as Tarun, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday when a fight broke out between members of two families -- belonging to different communities -- in the locality. Several people from both sides sustained injuries in the clash.

Family members of the victim said an 11-year-old girl who was playing Holi on the terrace of the house threw a water balloon at her relatives below. The balloon fell on the road and burst, splashing some coloured water onto a woman from the other family, which belongs to a different community.

According to Tarun's grandfather Maan Singh, who also sustained injuries in the clash, the woman allegedly began hurling abuses and picked a fight over the splash of colour. She gathered several members of her family and community, and they allegedly attacked the family who were playing Holi, Singh said.

He claimed that although the matter appeared to have subsided, members of the other family later gathered and allegedly assaulted Tarun when he was returning home after celebrating Holi.

"They thrashed Tarun brutally. When he was lying on the road, a big stone was thrown on his chest," Singh alleged.

Tarun's uncle Ramesh alleged that Tarun had no idea about the clash and was returning home when he was attacked.

"The moment he entered the street, some eight to ten people attacked him with sticks, rods and stones. My nephew had no idea about the fight. But he was still attacked. The accused thrashed him so badly that he died during treatment. Many others from our family, including myself, also sustained serious injuries," Ramesh alleged, adding that even few years back, the same family had attacked them on one occasion.

A woman from the family said they demanded justice and wanted every single accused behind the incident to be arrested urgently. She also said police can check CCTV footage of the entire incident to identify those accused in the killing.

"We want justice. Those who attacked us were so enraged that they could have even thrashed the little girl," she claimed.

Some of the family members threatened to block traffic if the accused were not arrested soon.

Later in the day, tension prevailed in the locality as family members of the victim along with locals gathered outside Uttam Nagar police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Members of a Hindu political outfit also reached the police station and joined the protest, raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved in the incident.

Police sources said the protesters gheraoed the Uttam Nagar police station for several hours.

According to the source, after the demonstration at the police station, some family members and protestors returned to the locality where they allegedly attempted to confront the accused. A large number of people allegedly gathered outside the house of the accused persons, leading to tensions in the area.

Some of the protesters allegedly tried to attack the house, prompting police personnel to intervene and disperse the crowd before the situation escalated.

"During the unrest, a few vehicles parked in the area were also damaged. Some protesters also allegedly asked shopkeepers in the locality to shut their shops as tensions escalated in the area," the source said.

Residents said the situation in the locality remained tense for several hours following the clash and subsequent protests. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order.

A police officer said additional police personnel have been deployed in the locality as a precautionary measure. "Extra police force has been deployed in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and no one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation," he said.

Police said they were maintaining strict vigil in the area to prevent any escalation. Police also appealed to residents to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the locality and recording statements of witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the clash. Police said the injured persons from both families are undergoing treatment and their statements will also be recorded as part of the investigation.

"We got to know that the fight stemmed from throwing balloons, and we are investigating the matter. We have registered an FIR and apprehended some people. Further investigation is underway," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Niharika Bhatt told reporters.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the persons involved in the incident and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Police personnel will remain deployed in the locality to ensure peace and normalcy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)