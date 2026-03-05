Colours? No. Punches? Yes. Telangana's 450-Year-Old Fist-Fight Holi Tradition

A unique and centuries-old tradition was witnessed again this year in Telangana's Nizamabad district, where residents celebrated the Holi festival not just with colours but with a ritual fist fight.

Every year on the day of Holi, villagers gather at the Hanuman temple in Hunsa villageto take part in what locals call the "Hunsa fist fight."

According to village elders, the tradition has been continuing for nearly 450 years and is believed to bring prosperity and well-being to the village.

On Holi, hundreds of villagers and spectators from nearby areas assembled at the temple grounds. Participants divided themselves into two groups and stood on either side of a thick rope tied across the ground. For about 20 minutes, members from both sides exchanged punches without crossing the rope.

Despite the intensity of the event, villagers say the fight is only part of the ritual. After the contest ends, participants hug each other and greet one another for Holi, bringing the celebration to a peaceful close.

The village is located at the Telangana-Maharashtra border, and people say the custom originally came from Sagroli village across the Manjira River. Many people from neighbouring villages and even from parts of Maharashtra also travel to Hunsa every year to watch the unusual tradition.

According to locals, Hunsa and Sagroli once shared cultural ties when the region was under the same administrative area. A weekly fair that earlier took place in Hunsa was later shifted to Sagroli, while the special Holi fist-fight tradition of Sagroli began to be held in Hunsa. Since then, the practice has continued every year.

"This is our tradition for generations. We fight only as part of the festival and later we all celebrate together. The village believes good things happen when the ritual is held," said a villager from Hunsa.

Along with the fist fight, wrestling competitions are also organised during the festival, attracting young participants from nearby villages. This year, the main wrestling match carried a prize of Rs 2000.

Though police often advise villagers to avoid the practice due to safety concerns, locals continue the centuries-old tradition which they believe is part of their cultural identity.