Google CEO Sundar Pichai Celebrates Festival Of Colour With 'Incredible' Pic: 'Happy Holi To All'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has once again celebrated his Indian heritage by sharing a vibrant Holi greeting with his global audience on Instagram. Pichai marked the festival of colours by posting a "Happy Holi" message, describing the occasion as a "celebration of colour, community, and new beginnings".

The post featured a striking photograph captured by Mumbai-based photographer Prajay Katkoria. Continuing his trend of highlighting Google's hardware, Pichai stated that the stunning visual was captured using a Pixel 8 Pro.

"A celebration of colour, community, and new beginnings. Happy Holi to all! Incredible shot by @prajai_k taken on Pixel 8 Pro," Pichai captioned the accompanying photo.

Katkoria, a Mumbai-based photographer, reacted in amusement to the praise by the Google CEO and commented: “Means a lot, Sundar Pichai sir! Happy Holi to everyone.”

The post quickly gained traction, with users praising Pichai for staying true to his Indian roots and celebrating the festival of colour with fervour. Last year, Pichai posted similar pictures clicked by Pixel users, calling it a celebration of Holi's vibrant colours.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Holi 2026

Holi, which is also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun. This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 4, 2026 (Wednesday), according to Drik Panchang. It is one of the major festivals in India, which transcends boundaries of caste, creed and class, uniting people.

People celebrate Holi by putting colour on each other, meeting family and dancing to the beats of the Bollywood tunes. People also enjoy delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai'. The festival also marks the arrival of spring.

The festival is rooted in the legendary tale of Prahlad and Holika, where the evil Holika was consumed by fire, while Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, remained unharmed. Holi commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha over the tyrannical King Hiranyakashipu, who sought to kill his son Prahlad for his devotion to Vishnu.