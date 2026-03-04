Canadian Man Reveals Why He Decided To Settle In India 8 Years Ago: 'Get This Question A Lot'

A Canadian man who has been calling Bengaluru his home for the last eight years has gone viral after revealing why he had been living in India. Caleb Friesen, who has recently gained headlines for improving the state of public infrastructure in the tech capital through his awareness videos, highlighted that he chose to be in India, and despite the apprehensions of many, he was enjoying his life here.

Friesen explained that he got this question a lot, with most people assuming he had some ulterior motive for being in India. However, the truth was far simpler.

"I get this question a lot. People understand visiting India for tourism, they understand being sent here by a multinational for a few years for work, they understand soul searching, but just living here? For 8+ years? Like a normal person? That's something most people struggle to wrap their heads around," said Friesen.

He highlighted that a section of Indians carried an underlying, subliminal disdain for their own country, which made them hate the homegrown products. However, Friesen did not have such notions.

"I do not carry that baggage. I wasn't born here, and I didn't grow up absorbing that narrative. To me, India is what it is. The good, and the bad. Every country has both. Canada has good and bad. America has good and bad. The UK has good and bad. Singapore had good and bad," said Friesen.

"The anger I feel about a pothole-ridden road is the same anger a Dutch person feels about a single tiny crack in the road. The bad in every place is equally bad, not by objective measure, but by human measure."

Stating that comparison was the thief of joy, Friesen said he attempted to be optimistic wherever he lived, and so was the case in India.

"I try to be optimistic wherever I am. In spite of the challenges we all face living in India, I keep my chin up, take people at face value, and give everyone the benefit of the doubt."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction online, social media users lauded Friesen for taking the leap and moving to India whilst helping the country with its problems.

"Really, really well said. We recently moved to India and got so many people asking versions of that question and telling us we were leaving a better life," said one user, while another added: "So well said. Choose to be happy where you are."

A third commented: "As an American-Indian returned (after 27 years) and living in India now I get lots of hostility from many Indians who just don't understand why I returned. I love it, though the good and the bad."

A fourth said: "I'm a Canadian and I have spent about 10 years in India over the last 20 years. Currently living in Jaipur. I like the culture and the people. And every day is an adventure."