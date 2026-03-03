Qatar Man Stranded In India As Gulf Airspace Shuts Amid Middle East Tensions

A short business trip to India has turned into a long wait for a Palestinian-origin resident of Qatar. The man, who arrived in Gujarat for a six-day trip, is now stranded and unable to return home because of recent tensions in the Middle East.

Airstrikes and military activities began early in the morning of February 28th, targeting several Iranian cities. In response, Iran retaliated in various parts of the region, attacking locations in Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Due to the escalating tensions, airports and airspace were closed in many locations as a precaution. The sudden cancellation of flights disrupted travel plans, leaving many waiting for further information.

He told ANI that he is of Palestinian origin and holds a residency permit in Qatar. He said he had come to India on a six-day business trip on February 22nd but was unable to return due to the situation in the Gulf countries and the Middle East. He also said that his family is in Qatar and he needs to return to them.