Post-Holi Pitstop: 5 Gut Issues Caused By Festive Indulgence And How To Fix Them

The celebration of Holi brings with it an indulgence in sweets, fried snacks, and drinks. While festive overeating is enjoyable, it can bring with it a host of gut issues like bloating, indigestion, acidity, diarrhoea, food poisoning, constipation, and even lethargy. The gut is a delicate ecosystem that requires enough good bacteria; otherwise, it can lead to inflammation in the gut lining and become the root cause of these digestive issues. Not only is fixing the gut important for daily functioning, but people also need to understand how the process of festive overeating can bring about discomfort that can disrupt how their brain functions. Here are the mechanisms behind why these digestive issues occur and how these practical fixes can ease your discomfort.

5 Gut Issues Caused By Festive Indulgence And How To Fix Them

1. Bloating After Festive Food

The gut issue of bloating is a common occurrence, as people tend to eat an excess amount of fried snacks, sweets, and carbonated drinks in the name of celebration. But what happens in the gut is less than celebratory, as the excessive oil, sugars, and acids from these foods lead to bad bacteria overgrowth. According to Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the research proved that bloating due to overeating is a leading cause of bad bacteria multiplication inside the gut and can cause visible discomfort. Here are practical fixes to ease bloating after eating a lot of festive foods:

Drinking enough water throughout the day, alongside other electrolyte-enhancing drinks like coconut water and room-temperature and herbal teas like ginger and peppermint, can prove helpful.

As the Gastroenterology journal mentions, the act of gentle exercise, such as walking, can reduce bloating by making sure the intestinal walls function properly and there is the passing of gas.

2. Indigestion And Acidity

The problem of indigestion and acidity is a common complaint among people who have an excess amount of spicy food, oily pakoras, or thandai. These foods are relatively safe for consumption, but the oil in which they are prepared and their freshness matter. Especially when it comes to packaged thandai that contains synthetic colours, flavours, additives, and preservatives, it can lead to stomach upset. The exact timing of consuming these foods also leads to issues, as hypersensitive individuals who consume oily foods for dinner can suffer from acidity throughout the night, leading to disruption of sleep; hence, the post-Holi gut issues hit them all at once the next day. Here is what the research says:

The Indian Journal of Gastroenterology mentions that 7.6 to 19% of the Indian population tend to suffer from indigestion and acidity if they happen to be obese, have inconsistent dietary habits, or make sudden changes to their diet.

Here are some practical fixes to address indigestion and acidity:

The most practical way to fix this is to take small, frequent meals and make sure a hydrating drink is accompanying your meal.

Digestive drinks like kanji, buttermilk, and coconut water can help replace the water lost due to overeating.

The golden rule to follow with celebratory eating is to avoid late-night eating.

3. Diarrhoea And Food Poisoning

Diarrhoea and food poisoning are major gut issues that occur when adulterated food is consumed. Be it packaged or contaminated street food, the problem of diarrhoea can cause severe dehydration and needs immediate supplementation. The problem of using unhygienic water can also lead to diarrhoea and food poisoning, as strains of bacteria, viruses, and fungi can enter the individual's body and cause problems.

According to a study published in the Open Forum of Infectious Diseases, the dehydration caused by consuming contaminated foods can even lead to mortality in children as their bodies are developing. Here are possible practical fixes if you are experiencing diarrhoea or suspect that you may have food poisoning:

Oral Rehydration Salts should be immediately consumed if you suspect that you may have eaten contaminated food.

Another way is to eat probiotic-rich foods like curd and digestive cleansers based on a medical professional's advice.

Do not wait for your diarrhoea or food poisoning to get worse before seeking medical help, as it can lead to complications that can prolong treatment.

Avoid eating raw salads outside as much as possible, as pathogens are known to disrupt gut function if the salad leaves or vegetables are not cleaned properly.

Overeating on holi can cause gut issues

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

4. Constipation

Constipation is a gut issue that happens due to a low fibre intake and eating an excessive amount of sweets, as the bowel movement pathway gets hindered. As mentioned in the Gastroenterology journal, overeating and a low-fibre diet can slow the exit of food through your colon and impair normal bowel function. The practical fixes to address constipation can be:

Eat plenty of fruits like papaya and guava, as both of them are known to enhance gut function.

Drink lukewarm water to ease the faster movement of food, especially if you feel heaviness after your meal.

Performing specific yoga stretches can ease constipation and offer relief from discomfort.

5. Lethargy And Gut Imbalance

Lethargy is a byproduct of gut imbalance that is caused by a sugar overload, drinking alcohol, and eating fried foods. The combination of these oily and heavy foods with alcohol upsets the normal digestive function, leading to lethargy and discomfort after having had an excess of everything possible in the name of celebration. According to Current Nutrition Reports, overeating, unbalanced diets, and alcohol are a trifecta to disrupt the presence of essential gut bacteria and cause dysfunction. This leads to inflammation in the intestines and causes fatigue or lethargy. Here are the practical fixes to address lethargy and ensure your gut remains balanced:

Formulate a meal plan that involves balancing your indulgence with gut-nourishing foods.

Consume a side of fermented foods like curd or kanji to provide essential good bacteria for your gut function.

Hydrate continuously to make sure your body is well-hydrated to handle holiday excess.

A sure-shot way to avoid dealing with the consequences of holiday overeating is to practise moderation and gut-friendly habits. You can enjoy the festivities without compromising your health by following practical tips so that gut issues are avoided.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.